NORTH CLARENDON — The Long Trail girls basketball team's offense was sort of like the month of March. It came in like a lamb but went out like a lion.
The Mountain Lions' offense was anemic in the first half, locked in a 15-15 tie with Mill River. But they scored scored 37 points in the second half to beat the Minutemen 52-36.
It was just the second win of the season for Long Trail, but it is a program with a future as bright as a Dorset sunrise. The roster is peppered with freshmen and sophomores that led the way.
Sophomore Camilla Marcy had 14 points and freshmen Olivia Cole-Bugay and Aimie Wildman added 13 and 10, respectively. Sophomore Molly Luikart followed with six.
Mill River was led by Cheyenne Hoyle with 19 points. Karina Mozzer followed up her big 21-point game against Leland & Gray with nine points.
"What got us back into the game was playing on the defensive end," Marcy said. "We talked about defense at halftime and we really just locked in on defense in the second half."
Long Trail coach Zach Thompson said that is where it all begins with his team.
"Our defense triggers everything," Thompson said. "We have been a a good defensive team all year.
"We are trying to grow our offense.
"You could see our confidence start to grow when we started playing defense."
Both teams were hungry for a win, the Minutemen entering the evening at 0-13 and the Mountain Lions at 1-10.
Early, it appeared that the fired up Minutemen might get that elusive first victory of the season.
Mill River took a 15-7 lead early in the second quarter. They were in front 11-7 after the opening period and then Hoyle rang up the first two buckets of the second stanza.
Playing without leading scorer Malori Carlson (sprained ankle), the Minutemen looked sharp. All five starters Mozzer, Riley Collins, Chloe Kennedy, Lorryn Trujilllo and Hoyle were deftly threading passes inside to help the Minutemen gain the upper hand.
Neither team could get in a flow but the Mountain Lions ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to go to the locker room tied.
Then the game changed dramatically. Wildman connected with a 3-point field goal right out of the locker room and LT never trailed again.
Marcy, a tall, complete player who gives the Lions production on both the inside and outside, muscled inside for a hoop and then knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 23-17.
They built the lead to 37-27 by the end of the third quarter and simply ran away from there.
"In my opinion, we did not rebound the ball that well in the first half," Thompson said. "And we threw away a lot of passes. It was just carelessness.
"We needed to figure it out."
They did. The second half was about getting points in transition with the defense feeding the offense and valuing the basketball much more when they did get in the halfcourt offense,
It was a disappointing loss for a Mill River team that looked on the verge of that first victory early in the game.
There will be other chances. The Minutemen host Mount St. Joseph on Thursday and do not have to wait long for another crack at the Mountain Lions. The Minutemen travel to Long Trail on Saturday.
