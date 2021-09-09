The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team took a 1-0 lead into halftime but everyone at Abatiell Field knew they needed another when Sharon Academy came into the new half breathing fire.
The Phoenix came out with a resolve to net the equalizer and attacked with more gusto than they did in the opening 40 minutes.
That is why Brooke Bishop’s goal that pushed the lead to 2-0 with 13:37 left in the game was so important.
Less than three minutes later, it became apparent just how important Bishop’s goal was when Mary Gage Donohue scored to make it 2-1 with 10:47 remaining.
Iris Puchalik rifled a hard shot that forced MSJ goalkeeper Cindi Carranza to make a nice diving save but Donohue put the rebound into the net.
Freshman Alyssa Fullam scored with 6:30 to go from 20 yards out and the Mounties would soon celebrate a 3-1 victory in their season opener.
Emma Blodorn scored the first six minutes into the game, capitalizing on a ball played long into the box by her sister Taylor Blodorn.
Taylor and Emma are a sizeable part of the Mounties’ attack with their well-struck balls from anywhere in the offensive third of the field or even beyond.
The Phoenix brought an 0-1 record to Rutland after a 6-0 loss to Randolph.
“We definitely took a step today from Randolph. Our energy was much better, both on the field and on the bench,” Sharon coach Andy Ruddell said.
The Phoenix showed some sizzle on the attack with players like Brandy Lewis and Avry Loftus challenging the Mountie defense.
Lauren Costales made a few strong scoring bids for MSJ and was stellar all day in the middle of the field.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson liked the defensive contributions she got from freshman Mya Traska and sophomore Elizabeth Williams.
Williams had one saving clear deep in the penalty area under heavy pressure.
“We have a lot of work to do. I like that we have a lot of depth on our bench,” Patterson said.
“And our freshmen are doing a great job.”
The Mounties are carrying eight freshmen on the team.
Emma Blodorn loves Patterson’s approach to the game.
“We are having fun. You don’t feel that it is at all stressful,” Emma said.
Blodorn also felt that Bishop’s goal that ballooned the lead to 2-0 was pivotal.
“That was awesome,” said the younger Blodorn, a sophomore.
The Phoenix had a chance to go into the half tied but Loftus’ shot missed just wide.
Tiana Gallipo was the constant on MSJ’s defense just as she has been for the previous three years. She was the rock in front of Carranza and keyed the transition from defense to offense.
MSJ travels to Long Trail on Saturday.
The Phoenix will hope to break through against Winooski.
