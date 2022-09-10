Successful teams are able to blend seasoned veteran talent with young blood itching to make an impact.
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team is doing a great job of that early in the 2022 season and it paid off with the Mounties' third straight win, beating Long Trail 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Abatiell Field.
Senior Lauren Costales and eighth-grader Isabella Anderson have turned into one of the more potent attacking combos in Division IV and their fingerprints were all over Saturday's win.
Costales scored two goals, while Anderson scored once and helped set up the two others goals.
"Between Bella and Lauren up top, how they've been able to work together has been great," said MSJ coach Lori Patterson "If we can get the ball into the top third, the offensive third, we're dangerous. We've been focusing on that and our composure."
It was nice to see the ball go in the back of the net a few more times for MSJ. The Mounties earned a 1-0 win against Sharon Academy on Thursday, but left a ton of chances on the table.
"We probably hit 20 balls straight at the goalie or straight over the goal," Patterson said of the Sharon game.
MSJ opened the scoring of Saturday's game with 25:50 left in the first half. Anderson threaded a perfect pass up the middle of the defense that found Costales in stride. Costales took a few touches and deposited the ball in the back of the net past LTS keeper Molly Luikart.
Anderson doubled the lead early in the second half with a shot from the right side of the goal inside the box.
Anderson's impact has been felt in a big way early in her tenure playing for MSJ. The Christ the King School student has a way of making magic happen with the ball on her foot, whether it's a key pass or her speed causing issues for defenders in space.
"She's an eighth grader and she plays with incredible composure," Patterson said. "When she's on, she commands the team."
Costales used her left foot to notch a final insurance goal with less than 13 minutes to play. She forced Luikart off her line and then put a shot past her.
Long Trail got on the board with five minutes to play on a free kick from the left side of the goal by Meara Morgan. MSJ goalie Cindy Carranza got her gloves on it, but couldn't secure it.
Despite the score, the Mountain Lions gave the Mounties all they could handle and put pressure on the MSJ backs to be locked in.
"We came out a little flat in the first half, but I'm very pleased with how we played the second half," said LTS coach John Schneble. "We had a lot of opportunities. If we could have put a few more away, it could have been a different game."
Patterson was happy with how her defense stood up to the Long Trail attack. Having lost one of the best defenders in division to graduation from last year's team, defense was always going to be a focus this season.
"The second half, they come out with fire. Our back line has been working hard," Patterson said. "Having Maya (Traska) and Emma (Blodorn) back there has been a nice dynamic."
Freshmen Abby Williams has played a big role back there as well, with her older sister Elizabeth Williams sidelined with an injury.
Luikart made 13 saves for Long Trail, while Carranza made 11 for the Mounties.
MSJ (3-0) has a big test on Wednesday hosting rival Proctor. The Phantoms have won three straight Division IV state championships and ended the Mounties' season last year with a 7-0 win in the state semifinals.
The ball will be rolled out at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Abatiell Field.
