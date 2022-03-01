The Lamoille boys basketball team didn't come 96 miles to lose and at halftime the Lancers were still within striking distance, trailing Mount St.Joseph 31-21.
But at the half, the Mounties had a little talk about their play on the defensive end and then rolled to a 65-44 victory over the Lancers in a Division II first-round playoff game.
"At halftime, it was stressed to us about our defense and defensive intensity," senior post player Peter Carlson said. "We said we were playing OK offensively but that we needed to play much better on defense.
"Then we started getting baskets in transition."
MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau called defense "our calling card."
It made all the difference in the second half with the Mounties putting a stranglehold on the game by stretching the lead to 15 by the end of the third quarter. It only got easier from there.
"The second half we tightened it up on defense," Charbonneau said.
The victory sets up an all-Rutland County quarterfinal game in Fair Haven on Friday between the No. 5 Mounties (16-5) and the No. 4 and 17-4 Slaters. The teams split their games during the season.
"It will be a tough one in that place," Charbonneau said.
A sidelight to the Mounties' attempt to replicate their 2019 state championship is their point guard Andre Prunty's quest for 1,000 career points.
Prunty had 13 points against the Lancers, leaving him 22 shy of the magic number.
Charbonneau said the march on an individual milestone will not be a distraction for the Mounties.
"Andre has done a good job of limiting all of that. He tells everyone not to ask him about it," Charbonneau said. "He is a team player. He is a 'We' player not an 'I' player.
"Andre would rather win a championship than score 1,000 points."
Prunty, Owen Traynor and Jake Williams had 13 points apiece and Carlson added 10.
Elliot Tilton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Lancers and the athletic Gabe Locke had 10.
The interior passing between Carlson and Williams gave the Lancers a lot to defend as did the way the duo pounded the boards.
Dezmond Krakowka and Traynor did the scoring to give MSJ a 5-0 lead, compelling Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden to call a very early timeout.
The Lancers fought back and trailed just 13-10 at the end of the opening quarter.
"Our bench played great tonight," Charbonneau said.
That effort included a couple of 3-point field goals from Anthony Cavalieri.
Carlson was the goalkeeper on the MSJ soccer team that won a state championship and he would love to taste another state title this school year.
"Definitely, we seniors would like to go two-for-two. But we know there is a lot of work to do and we are taking it one game at a time," Carlson said.
NOTES: Lamoille Union opened in 1967 and is still looking for its first state crown in boys basketball. ... The Mounties have five state crowns. ... Prunty is looking to join Sean Dillon, Tom McCann, Charles McDonough, Buddy McGinnis, Josh Mackenzie, Rob Parento, Adam Greeno and Johnathan Mitchell in the 1,000-point club with the MSJ boys basketball program.
