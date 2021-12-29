SPRINGFIELD — The high-flying Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team came to Springfield holding onto a perfect 4-0 mark and left with another win, 86-45 over the Cosmos, on the back of the slick guard play of Andre Prunty.
“We have so many good athletes but MSJ has some really good basketball players” said Springfield head coach Mike Byrne.
With twin towers Desmond Krakowka and Jacob Williams, MSJ had a big advantage in height and width in the paint as the visitors zipped out to a quick 15-0 advantage.
After a Byrne timeout, the Cosmos’ Sam Presch hit the bottom of the net as the scrappy Cosmos kept at MSJ but trailed big at the half 41-18.
With Presch and Prunty going toe to toe from beyond the arc, nifty MSJ passing found cutters across the baseline for good looks at the hoop for the Mounties.
“We got up and down the court pretty well but Springfield kept coming at us,” said MSJ head coach Chris Charbonneau after the game.
Springfield had a difficult time all game getting to the hole while MSJ looked for mismatches inside with Krakowka and Williams muscling Cosmo players off their spots.
With Byrne encouraging his players to keep hustling, their shots from deep started to find their mark as Presch, Stocker, Tanner Gintof and Nate Leonard all connected from downtown.
While Brody Perham was locking horns with Williams, Prunty kept penetrating and scoring at will as he ended the night with a game high 34 points for MSJ.
The Mounties used their uptempo game giving them fast break opportunities and a press dictating tempo the entire game.
Williams closed out the night with 14 points and Krakowka finished with 11 points for MSJ.
Presch led Springfield with 12 points and Stocker chipped in with nine points.
MSJ (5-0) hosts Burr and Burton on Tuesday. Springfield (1-4) hosts Green Mountain on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.