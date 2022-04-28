Hitting hasn't been an issue for the Mount St. Joseph baseball team early in the 2022 season. It's been more about finding consistency on the mound.
Last year, the Mounties could rely upon ace pitcher Cole Blanchard to set the tone, but with his tassel turned, a new group of hurlers are having to step up.
Braedon McKeighan looked the part of a front-line starter on Thursday in a 13-1 MSJ win against rival West Rutland in five innings.
McKeighan kept the Golden Horde off balance all game long, allowing just two hits and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
"(Braedon) pitched a heck of a game," said MSJ coach Mike Callahan. "His fastball was on and his curve ball came on towards the end. It's all positives there."
Unlike the Mounties, West Rutland has struggled with the bats in the early going. After posting six runs in their first game of the season, the Horde have just three runs in the three games since.
Freshman infielder Andrew Bailey accounted for the lone two Westside hits on Thursday.
"(Andrew's) been the only one who has hit," said Golden Horde coach Dave Bartlett. "He had two last game and two this game. If we can start to hit, we can keep up with any team."
MSJ posted runs early and often in Thursday's contest. The Mounties scored a pair in the first inning, with Andre Prunty scoring on a passed ball and TJ Euber plated on a bunt RBI by McKeighan.
The Mounties would bat around in the second and third innings.
A Sam Paquin two-RBI double was the big blow of the second inning and McKeighan also drove in a run on a single.
Paquin drove in two more runs in the third inning, while Prunty and Anthony Cavalieri drove in one apiece as the MSJ ballooned its lead to 11 runs.
The Mounties tacked on a final two insurance runs in the fourth inning.
West Rutland got its lone run in the top of the fourth, where Bailey scored on a passed ball.
Seven of the nine MSJ starters got hits in the win. Paquin and Cavalieri both had multiple hits.
It was the third time in four games that the Mounties had posted 12 or more runs.
"This is the most talented team that I've seen, so I have nothing but good things to say about them," Callahan said. "We just need consistency and we got it today. Hopefully that continues."
MSJ got back to the .500 mark with the win at 2-2. The Mounties host Proctor, the team that knocked them out of the Division IV playoffs last year, on Tuesday at St. Peter's Field.
MSJ has hopes of Division IV contention this year, but it wasn't that many years ago that the Mounties were in West Rutland's spot, as a young team trying to build something.
Now, those Mounties have matured into a competitive program, something the Golden Horde are striving to become.
West Rutland (0-4) hosts Arlington on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.