Tuesday night's girls basketball had the earmarks of a low scoring grinder with Mount St. Joseph leading Poultney 6-3 after the first quarter.
Then, Maya Traska stepped up for MSJ. She connected on a 3-point field goal and then banked one off the glass, her five quick points ballooning the Mounties' lead to 11-3. The Blue Devils were never in the game again and the Mounties ran away to a 44-17 victory.
The Mounties went to the halftime locker room leading 17-6 and coach Brill Bruso and his team began mapping out a plan to put this game away.
"We talked about being more aggressive on defense and getting lower in our (defensive) stance," Traska said.
The Blue Devils are a dangerous 3-7 team and the Mounties knew it. The Devils picked off MSJ in a game in Poultney last season in a game that was considered an upset by many.
"We were a little scared going into it but not too scared. We knew they were good," Traska said.
MSJ scored the first eight points of the second half, a run that began when Emma Wiegers canned an outside shot. That offensive spurt essentially put this one in the books at 25-6.
Tiana Gallipo hounded the Poultney ball handlers but also led the team on the offensive side of the ball with nine points on three 3-point field goals.
Traska followed with seven points.
The Mounties took offensive balance to a a high level — seven players scored four or more points. Alyssa Fullam and Haylee Rivers added six each, Lauryn Charron had five and Emma Wiegers and Brooke Bishop each contributed four.
Hannah Welch led the Blue Devils with six points. Laura Winter, Kenzie Ezzo and Bella Mack tossed in three points apiece.
"We were just trying to run our stuff and get it to work. We weren't trying for the perfect shot, just a good shot," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said. "We said, 'let's pull the ball out a little bit.'"
When the Mounties exercised patience and stopped rushing things in the second half, the game came to them.
The Mounties raised their record to 6-3 and will look to improve on that on Thursday against White River Valley. The Blue Devils host Long Trail School on Friday.
NOTES: Poultney freshman Hayley Hayes was still out from the broken nose she suffered in a victory at Green Mountain. She is expected back soon. ... Officials Ray Fish and John McKearin wore special pink striped shirts to raise awareness of cancer.
