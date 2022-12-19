Mount St. Joseph girls basketball coach Bill Bruso wanted his team to flip the page on the consolation game of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament, throw that effort out the window and focus on what was ahead.
The next page of the book read a lot better for the Mounties as they cruised to a 68-20 victory against Rutland County rival Mill River Monday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
"We've been working hard to get all four quarters together," said MSJ junior center Haylee Rivers. "Last game, we were very much one quarter good and one quarter bad."
There was nothing bad about MSJ's effort on Monday. The Mounties closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run, which eventually pushed to 15 straight points, before Mill River guard snapped the run with a nifty up-and-under layup in the second quarter.
"The last couple games. we've gotten away from what we like to do, so we're trying to remind them to get back to what we did our first game," Bruso said.
"Let's run the floor, let's play the defense that we've been talking about and let's run our offense. That's what we do best. The upbeat attitude they had all day long was a big thing that helped us."
It was the Mounties' play in the second quarter that really broke the game open, as they outscored Mill River 23-4 to head into the half up by 28 points.
The Minutemen looked more competitive after the break, but the hole was much too large to climb out of.
A huge key in MSJ's success was its effort on the boards. Nobody exemplified that more than Rivers, who wouldn't be denied collecting caroms. Rivers hauled in 23 rebounds to go along with her game-high 21 points.
Fellow post player Lauryn Charron also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Cindy Carranza had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Maya Traska provided a perimeter presence with 10 points, including three 3s.
"Lauryn and I work really well together down low," Rivers said. "Both of us being as tall as we are, it helps us dominate the boards."
Mill River dealt with that kind of size when it played West Rutland, with the likes of Mallory Hogan and Arianna Coombs, and it knows it will see more opponents that may have the size advantage.
"Second chance points, rebounding-wise killed us," said Minutemen coach Jake Tanner. "That size is difficult to deal with. We'll have to deal with it with every team we play."
Mill River had stretches of solid play, one of which coming in the early going where the Minutemen scored four straight points to cut MSJ's lead to one point in the first quarter.
"We came into the game confident, which is a little different than when you're playing someone like Westside, where you knew they were going to be a well-oiled machine," Tanner said.
Senior Cheyenne Hoyle led Mill River with 11 points. While the Minutemen got heavily outrebounded, they'll got a good effort in that department from Hoyle, Mia Koponen and Makayla Maciel. Taylor Murphy had her first varsity points in the second quarter.
MSJ (2-2) has a huge test on Wednesday, playing at rival West Rutland, the defending Division IV state champion. Tanner, Bruso and MSJ assistant Sally Hogan chatted about the Golden Horde quickly before going to talk to their respective teams after the game.
Mill River (0-4) hosts Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
