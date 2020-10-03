The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team is breathing some rarefied air. After enduring a 5-35-1 record over the previous three years, the Mounties hiked their record to 3-0 Saturday with a pulsating 3-2 comeback victory over Long Trail at Abatiell Field.
There were plenty of ingredients that went into the recipe for rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Some of them were sisters Taylor and Emma Blodorn with their blistering long-range shots, the savvy of accidental goalkeeper Cindi Carranza, the hard-nosed defense of Tiana Gallipo and Elizabeth Tracy, the hard charging on offensive forays by Brooke Bishop, steady play advancing the ball from Lucy Gallo and the resolve of the entire team after this one looked like it might end with a different outcome.
Trailing 2-0 and doing some soul searching during a heart-to-heart halftime talk by coach Lori Patterson, the Mounties still needed something good to happen for them early in the second half to build on.
Taylor Blodorn provided it.
Just a couple minutes into the half, Blodorn cut the lead in half with a sizzling line drive from 25 yards out that went just under the crossbar, giving goalie Molly Luikart no chance to reach it.
Just over six minutes of the half had elapsed when Taylor Blodorn struck again, this time from 45 yards out on a direct kick. Again, it was a booming shot that cut inches under the bar.
Emma Blodorn replicated her sister's shots with 23:48 remaining. The winning goal was another high line drive and it was delivered from 25 yards away.
"No goalie is tall enough to get that. It was just a perfect shot," Long Trail coach Kevin Murphy said. "Hat's off to them."
The amazing part of Taylor Blodorn's performance is that she was not exactly fresh when she arrived at Abatiell Field. The junior had attended a college soccer showcase in Bedford, New Hampshire in the morning.
"I wanted to see how I compared to some of the better girls in New England. There were some great players there," Taylor said.
Taylor said the Mounties committed to playing harder in the second half after getting outhustled by the Mountain Lions during much of the first half.
"We talked about wanting it more than they did and about starting off strong," Taylor said.
Murphy wanted to see his Lions do the same, come out with intensity in the second half, the same level of it they displayed during the first 40 minutes. It didn't happen.
"We could not capture that again," Murphy said.
It was the combination of Molly Sanderson and Cecily Carmel that staked the Mountain Lions to their 2-0 lead. Carmel got the goals and Sanderson assisted on each of them.
The Lions might have got another goal or two before the half but Carranza, who has only been working on being a keeper for a couple of weeks, made a couple of tough saves. She also did a nice job of commanding the box, demonstrating knowledge of the position not often found in someone so young in the trade.
Carranza's best save came with 15 minutes left in the first half when she knocked down a cannonading shot by Sanderson and then quickly covered up the loose ball to prevent a shot on the rebound.
The Mounties did some attacking early. Lauren Costales and Meghan Cole worked some nice combination stuff to advance the ball into the box.
But as the first half wore on, it was Long Trail who became the aggressor, consistently winning 50-50 balls.
That changed after the half.
"They were beating us to the ball," Murphy said.
Gallipo was not only a rock on defense, she made some electrifying runs the length of the field.
The Lions fall to 0-3.
The Mounties are enjoying life at 3-0, a status the feels awfully good after some lean years.
