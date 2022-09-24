POULTNEY — The chili from the annual Poultney Rotary Club Chili Cook Off goes down a lot easier after a Blue Devil win, but Springfield and Mount St. Joseph weren't giving the Poultney faithful that satisfaction on Saturday.
On Poultney High School's Homecoming, the Cosmos' football team cruised to a 40-0 win against the Blue Devils, and just down the road at the elementary school, the MSJ girls soccer team earned a 4-2 win against Poultney earlier in the afternoon.
FOOTBALL
Springfield 40, Poultney 0
Springfield coach Todd Aiken broke things down simply to his team for Saturday's game. Just win the quarter in front of you and things will take care of themselves.
The Cosmos did just that on Saturday at Dean W. Houghton Field, and in no quarter were they more dominant than the third, where they put up 28 points.
"Our goal today was to win a quarter and then win a half," Aiken said. "Going into halftime, we had some momentum. I told the boys, 'let's go out there and win the third and then let's win the game.' We came out and things started clicking."
In the third, Springfield quickly drove the ball from its own 36 into Blue Devil territory. Sophomore quarterback Carson Clark, who has imposing size for his position, took a run down the left side of the field for a 37-yard touchdown run.
Things couldn't get more quick strike than what the Cosmos did next. Springfield executed a perfect onside kick to get the ball back and two passing plays later were in the end zone on a 22-yard connection between Clark and Luke Stocker. Tanner Gintof caught the two-point conversion attempt.
"It's great to see things you work on pay off like that," Aiken said of the onside kick.
Things just kept going right for Springfield as Clark continued his dream quarter with a pick 6 to extend the lead to four scores, with Reece Harriman running in the two-point conversion.
Harriman finished off the dominant frame with a 20-yard rushing score that was set up by a great punt return by sophomore Cameron Williams.
Springfield added on one final touchdown in the fourth quarter, on a 2-yard keeper by Clark.
Clark took over at quarterback late in the season last year and has really grown in his first full year under center. On Saturday, the Cosmo signal caller had 118 passing yards and 71 rushing yards, accounting for five of Springfield's touchdowns.
"(Carson) stepped it up and he showed the caliber of athlete that he is," Aiken said. "Our quarterback play was phenomenal today."
"He's a big kid," said Poultney coach Dave Capman. "You have to group tackle him. Most of our guys can't take him 1-on-1."
Capman noted that the Blue Devils had a defensive focus of keeping Gintof, Springfield's top receiving target, in check. They did a solid job of that, holding Gintof to just two receptions.
Stocker ended up being Clark's favorite target on Saturday, making 7 catches for 55 yards. Harriman, a sophomore, was a workhorse on the ground, rushing for 146 yards.
Poultney thought it had the game's first score on an interception in the second quarter, but the play was called back. That Springfield drive led to the game's lone first half touchdown where a 14-yard screen pass from Clark to Stocker pushed the Cosmos ahead.
"We got really discouraged when we scored the touchdown and it was called back. You could see it in their body language," Capman said.
Poultney (0-3) looks to bounce in Week 5, playing at Mill River. Springfield (1-3) is at Oxbow in Week 5.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ 4, Poultney 2
All signs pointed to MSJ and Poultney heading into halftime scoreless in their girls soccer rivalry game, but Mounties senior Lauren Costales had other plans.
Costales floated a ball in the box that sailed over Blue Devils goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo's head into the goal with 2:40 left in the half.
She scored again on a great combination play by MSJ less than two minutes later. Eighth grader Poet Cotter played a ball down the right side to classmate Isabella Anderson. Anderson dribbled the ball into the box and dished off to Costales who extended the lead.
The Anderson-Costales connection has been a common occurrence this season with the two creating plenty of chemistry in their first season as teammates.
Costales finished off her hat trick on a ball that perfectly deflected for her to to make a run, forcing Ezzo off her line before scoring.
"(Lauren) is pretty quick up top," said Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum. "We're working with our defenders to step up quick."
Anderson had the other MSJ goal, scoring on a penalty kick midway through the second half.
Poultney had an advantage in the shot department, but struggled with its finishing.
"We couldn't get much offense going in the run of play," Corkum said.
Corkum thought the team gained a little momentum when sophomore Annaleice Taylor netted a penalty kick in middle stages of the second half.
Five minutes after the breakthrough goal, junior Kait DeBonis had a great strike from outside the box that sailed into the net.
Unfortunately, it was too little too late for Poultney. The Blue Devils (1-2) are still trying to find their groove after a long layoff and some injuries quelled the momentum they had from an opening game win.
"We haven't hit our stride yet," Corkum said.
That opening win was against Long Trail. The Mountain Lions come to town on Wednesday.
For MSJ (4-2), getting Saturday's win was a big one. The Mounties had lost two straight games in overtime to Rutland County rivals Proctor and West Rutland.
