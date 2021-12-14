CHESTER — This was not much fun: Mount St. Joseph 66, Twin Valley 11.
That was the boys basketball result in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, but one refreshing aspect of it all is that Twin Valley coach Chris Brown has the proper perspective and the patience to endure his Wildcats’ 0-3 start to the season.
“It’s probably the best team we’ll play,” Brown said after the game.
“A team like that is a team we aspire to be like. That should be motivation to work hard in the offseason and in the weight room.
“We did show up to compete. If we did not, it could have been 100-0.”
Andre Prunty led the Mounties with 20 points and nailed three 3-point field goals. Owen Traynor added 14 points and Desmond Krakowka tossed in another 11.
Liam Wendel had six points for the Wildcats and has been their leading scorer in all three games.
It was the season opener for the Mounties but there was no rust showing on this machine. MSJ came out breathing fire and led 25-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The Mounties built the lead to 33-0 before the Wildcats got on the scoreboard on a 3-pointer from Wendel.
“We have a lot of young guys and we are trying to get some chemistry,” Prunty said.
Prunty said the Mounties had little trouble in maintaining the intensity despite the fact the outcome was decided early.
“We just keep out foot on the pedal,” Prunty said.
There was also the message delivered by coach Chris Chabonneau at halftime when the lead was 36-4. “Don’t stop playing hard.”
Charbonneau knows his Mounties will face far stronger teams but he saw things he liked in the first game.
“We played unselfishly,” he said.
“We rebounded well but we have to finish better at the rim.
“There were positive things to build off and things that we need to do better.”
He like the energy his team expended.
“I like that we played hard because I thought that we could have played harder in our scrimmages,” Charbonneau said.
Twin Valley played a couple of good Division IV teams to open the season in the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic but this was a different animal.
“This was a step up in speed,” Brown said.
“It all starts with Andre for them. He does a great job and has great floor vision.
“They also have all the pieces around him.”
Those pieces included starters Jake Williams and Peter Carlson who helped the Mounties to own the boards.
It is not always easy to assess a team when it is over matching the opposition in this fashion, but the Mounties’ athleticism and basketball acumen was apparent.
The passes were crisp, the ball movement quick and the defenders effective enough to make each trip down the floor an adventure for Twin Valley.
Charbonneau can’t wait to see how it will all translate against a much stronger opponent.
He should get that barometer on Thursday when action in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament continues.
