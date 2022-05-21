WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland baseball team's bats have been starting to fire in recent games, but Saturday afternoon, rival Mount St. Joseph acted as the extinguisher.
The Golden Horde could muster just three hits in a 14-3 loss to the Mounties on a scorching hot May afternoon.
MSJ scored four runs in its first at-bats and it would never trail.
"It's always good to be aggressive first. We came out with our A game today," said Mounties coach Mike Callahan. "We put bat on ball and took our walks. We were patient when we needed to and we were aggressive when needed to be."
Chase Wiegers singled in a run in that opening inning and a mix of walks and errors allowed multiple others to come home in the frame.
West Rutland made three errors in the inning in what would become a sign of things to come.
The Golden Horde were hanging around for the opening innings, but they made four runs in the fourth inning, playing a big role in three runs coming in to push MSJ's lead to seven.
For the day, West Rutland made nine errors.
"On top of the errors, we couldn't get our own runners in. We probably gave them eight runs from errors and not getting ours in," said Westside coach Dave Bartlett.
The Mounties weren't making the Golden Horde's job any easier with their aggressive baserunning. MSJ was quick to put pressure on West Rutland's defense.
"Recently, we've been harping on that, taking bigger leads and getting more aggressive," Callahan said. "Good things happen when the other team makes mistakes."
On top of working numerous walks, MSJ had eight hits on the day with four coming from third baseman David Franzoni. The freshman has burst into the scene and created a consistent presence in the lower half of the Mounties' order.
The one time he didn't have a single, he reached on an error at third base.
"(David) continues to impress us," Callahan said. "He always seems to be up in those spots and so far, he's delivered."
The Mounties got RBIs from Franzoni, Wiegers and Dom Valente.
MSJ was on the brink of getting a run-rule win in the fifth and sixth innings, but West Rutland did a good job staving it off.
Two of the Golden Horde's three hits came off the bat of Gus Covarrubias. Covarrubias had the biggest blast of the day, cranking a double nearly to the soccer dugouts in deep left-center.
"Gus has been clobbering the ball," Bartlett said. "That ball was drilled out there. He hits the ball hard."
Saturday was Westside's fourth game in five days, so the Horde had to be strategic about their pitching. Clayton Kessop started, but only lasted three batters, all walks.
Covarrubias provided the most length of the day, going 3 2/3 innings, before Grady Johnson pitched two innings. Cayman Pratt came on for three batters, before Johnson came back on to finish the game.
MSJ's pitchers weren't dominant, but they limited damage when walking batters. Braedon McKeighan started and went 3 2/3 with Kyle McGinnis and Franzoni pitching in relief. Franzoni had the cleanest stretch of the three, not walking any batters, along with three strike outs, in two innings of work.
The Mounties have a busy final week of the regular season with four games.
West Rutland (1-11) hosts rival Proctor on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.