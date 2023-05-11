Rutland boasts one of the most storied and beautiful baseball facilities in the state. Even more exciting, St. Peters Field has a tenant worthy of this Taj Mahal of Vermont baseball parks.
Mount St. Joseph Academy is 8-0 and a red hot contender when it comes to the Division IV state baseball championship.
The excitement will increase on Saturday morning when they meet Green Mountain at St. Peters in a battle of state title contenders with GM one of the favorites in Division III.
If only the two-time national champion College of St. Joseph was still around to share the park with the Mounties.
When CSJ closed its doors, Rutland lost a baseball program that was fun to watch and collected the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championship in 2016 and 2017.
The Fighting Saints boasted players from Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Florida.
But the roster also had a sprinkling of local players like Springfield High’s Derek Osborne and Mount Anthony Union High products Russ Krebs and Tyler Kunzmann.
“Those three players all played a big part in our success,” CSJ coach Bob Godlewski said. “Tyler was important as both a position player and a pitcher.”
Guess where Godlewski will be next week?
He will be back at the USCAA World Series trying to win another national championship, this time piloting the Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats of Albany, New York. They will begin their quest on Monday at noon against Penn State Mont Alto.
Godlewski said he likes his team’s chances at the World Series which runs Monday through Friday. It is a team that reminds him of the ones he had in Rutland.
“Our pitching staff is strong and our big hitters hit home runs,” he said in drawing comparisons between the Bobcats and the Fighting Saints.
When CSJ was winning its back-to-back national crowns, the Fighting Saints hosted the World Series at East Field in Glens Falls, New York.
It was an exciting time. Greg McCormack and Keith Harrington called the CSJ games over Lakes Region Radio.
This season the USCAA World Series is in DuBois, Pennsylvania and hosted by Penn State DuBois College. Showers Field is a park with a covered grandstand, a turf infield and outfield and a video board.
It has been the host for several years and the support in DuBois, a small city of about 7.500 people, has been robust.
“It is a small place. There is not a lot to do there and it is packed for the night games,” Godlewski said.
Showers Field might be nice but it is tough to beat Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field. Erect a wooden grandstand behind the plate similar to the one at the Vermont Mountaineers’ ballpark in Montpelier and you’d have Baseball Heaven.
Godlewski never lost his love for Vermont and still has a home on Route 30 in Castleton near Brown’s Farm Stand. He will be a frequent visitor at Vermont American Legion baseball games this summer as he eyeballs prospective talent.
When CSJ and the summer collegiate Glens Falls Dragons co-hosted the 2016 USCAA Work Series, the keynote speaker at the opening banquet was Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor made famous by the Dos Equis Beer commercials as The Most Interesting Man in the World.
It was a most interesting time for baseball in Rutland.
But it can’t get much more interesting than it will be on Saturday morning when the Green Mountain juggernaut pays a visit to St. Peters Field.
