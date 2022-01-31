There are times when a team needs its most battle-tested players to step up and lead the charge. Mount St. Joseph boys basketball senior Andre Prunty did just that Monday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
When MSJ needed him the most against rival Fair Haven, Prunty answered the bell, leading the Mounties to a 50-49 win and handing the Slaters their first loss in the process.
Prunty scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half.
MSJ needed the senior to step up because the Slaters had the momentum heading into the break. Fair Haven guard Sawyer Ramey, who last week scored 41 points against Hartford, had just hit a buzzer-beating 3 going into the locker room.
Prunty took over the game in the third quarter as the Mounties went on a 7-0 run out of the break to take a lead. Fair Haven grabbed the lead back at one point in the third, but MSJ went into the fourth up four points.
Prunty had 12 points in the third to pace the Mounties' effort.
"Andre wants to become a pure point guard, but at times, he needs to understand that's it's 'go time,'" said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. "I told him at halftime that we need him to take over the game in the second half. He looked at me and said, 'coach, I've got you.' That's the type of kid you want."
Prunty was right there to come through the in the crucial moments of the fourth as well.
After MSJ had knocked down a 3 to open the fourth, the Slaters went on a 12-0 run capped by Ramey and Sam Barber 3s to open up a five-point lead.
"I contemplated calling a timeout, but I decided to just let it roll," Charbonneau said.
MSJ big man Jake Williams broke the run with a basket inside and Prunty got a bucket to cut the Fair Haven lead to one with 1:35 left to play.
With less than a minute to go, Prunty was on the line with a chance to put the Mounties ahead with a pair of free throws. He sank both.
"(Andre) is a senior, a veteran and he's really good," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
Fair Haven had plenty of time to look for the go-ahead bucket. After a Mounties' backcourt violation, the Slaters took over with 33 seconds to play.
Fair Haven had multiple chances inbounding the ball under its basket with 8.2 seconds left. The first one was well-defended, forcing Ramey, the inbounder to call a timeout, and the second was perfectly defended by MSJ.
"We defended it well. We figured it was going to Sawyer and Andre did a great job on him. The other four guys played great team defense," Charbonneau said.
MSJ has had a successful opening half of its season, but the club was arguably still looking for a game where it could stamp how dangerous it could be. That stamp comes with beating elite clubs, which Fair Haven certainly is.
"We witnessed a team coming together in the second half," Charbonneau said. "I've been waiting for that for 11 games."
Behind Prunty's 24 points, Peter Carlson had nine points and eight rebounds, Jake Williams had eight points and 14 rebounds and Owen Traynor had seven points.
For Fair Haven, it's about bouncing back. One loss doesn't mean the sky is falling and they could have just as easily won Monday night's game had a shot or two gone their way.
"Our kids battled all night," Prenevost said. "(MSJ) is the biggest team we've seen. We can build on this. It was a great high school basketball game. The crowd got its money's worth."
Ramey had 19 points to lead Fair Haven, including four 3s, to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Scoring was balanced behind him as Brandon Eastman had nine points, Joe Buxton had eight, Phil Bean had seven and Barber six.
February 17 will definitely be circled on both teams' calendars. That's the date of the rematch in Slaterland.
Before that, there's plenty of basketball to play. Fair Haven (8-1) hosts Springfield on Wednesday, while MSJ (10-1) hosts Hartford on Thursday.
