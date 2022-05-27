Boys tennis made a return to Mount St. Joseph after a long hiatus and the Mounties had their best showing of the spring, putting an exclamation point on the season by sweeping the doubles matches in a 5-2 loss to Hartford on Friday.
The Mounties played an abbreviated schedule and finished 0-5 but the doubles performance on this day signaled more success ahead.
Narven Paul and Ryan LaForest earned the victory in No. 1 doubles. They took the measure of Teddy LaFountain and Jacob Helms 7-5-6-4.
Richard Casimir and Kyle Costales completed the doubles sweep, toppling Rowen Irvine and Jonah Libens 7-5, 7-6.
Paul played a little tennis in his native Haiti and when coach Evan Smith told him that the Mounties would finally be fielding a boys tennis team, he was excited to have LaForest as his doubles partner.
"We get along and we learned quickly," Paul said of the way he and LaForest mesh. "We learned from our mistakes."
Paul said one member of the Hartford doubles unit hit a much harder serve than the other.
"His serve was really hard and we knew we had to exploit the other one," Paul said.
Paul and LaForest deployed a strategy that kept their opponents on the run.
"We used the whole doubles court," Paul said.
Paul said he and LaForest took the unexpected season less seriously but that will change next year.
"It was just for fun this year but next year we want to win everything," Paul said.
Smith said Paul and LaForest had played a lot of matches together but Costales and Casimir had not.
"This was probably only their second time playing together. That is what makes this so awesome," Smith said.
It was Senior Day at the Meadow Street courts. Ethan Courcelle and Andre Prunty, who was not present, were honored as the Mounties' only two seniors.
Courcelle is the No. 1 singles player and lost 6-0, 6-0 to Ethan Michaels.
Courcelle said he knew as soon as the news surfaced about a team that he wanted to play.
"It was definitely a no-brainer. I played with the girls team last year just for fun," Courcelle said. "I was looking for a sport where there were not as high stakes."
Courcelle knows all about high stakes. He was a member of MSJ's 2021 state championship boys soccer team.
Hartford's Owen Parker won in the No. 2 singles slot, beating Kyle Frankenburg 6-0, 6-1.
Ezra Avery captured the No. 3 singles match, beating Myles Donahue 6-0, 6-1.
Nichaolas Tsoanakis notched the win in No. 4 singles for the Hurricanes, 6-1, 6-0.
Rico Putnam gave the Hurricanes a sweep of the singles action, trimming Kingston Cotter 6-1, 6-0.
Hartford finishes the regular season with a record of 4-9.
Smith didn't have a tennis background when he took the reins but he absorbed a wealth of lessons.
"I learned a lot. I learned how to coach a team. Coaching a team is something I had never done before," Smith said. "I am happy that I took this job.
"I could not be more proud of this team."
Smith said now that the program is in place, he plans to have a more extensive offseason.
"These are fine young men. They learned a lot and I learned a lot," Smith said.
Hartford was without its No. 1 singles player. Andre Damiani de Souza, a Brazilian exchange student, was in South Burlington competing in the State Individual Championships.
Coming back to Rutland County was a homecoming of sorts for Hartford High coach Truman Cressey. He is a 2018 Green Mountain College graduate and played tennis for the Eagles.
