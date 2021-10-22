Outlined against a late October sky at Abatiell Field, state title contenders Mount St. Joseph and Enosburg battled through a boys soccer game that saw MSJ knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 3-1 loss.
The game left Division IV MSJ at 12-1 and the D-III Hornets took the long drive back to Franklin County with a 13-1 record.
Both teams got what they came for: A stern test to toughen themselves for the upcoming playoffs. The playoff brackets will be posted on Monday.
“We knew they were good and that they had a perfect record,” said Enosburg senior Levi Webb who scored the 51st and 52nd goals of his career. “We knew we had to watch out for number 17 (Tyler Corey) and we had played against him our sophomore season.”
“We knew this would be a good test and we were not disappointed,” Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank said.
MSJ coach Josh Souza, a 1998 Enosburg graduate, said his Mounties had not played a game at that speed this season. He felt it served as the perfect preparation for the D-IV playoffs.
The Hornets got on top early. Danny Antillon scored before the game was seven minutes old.
MSJ’s combination of Tyler Corey-Ryan Jones which had been so effective all year, nearly answered immediately when Jones got the ball to Corey in the box.
The Mounties kept pushing. Andre Prunty got himself free to make a run by showcasing some uncommon skills and then unleashed a dangerous looking cross.
Another time, Corey came close to scoring by running onto one of MSJ goalie Peter Carlson’s mammoth punts.
Instead, it was the Hornets finding the net next. Webb scored on a direct kick from 25 yards out 14:30 before the half.
Enosburg took that 2-0 lead into halftime.
They added to it with 19:06 left when Webb drilled a hard, low penalty kick to the right of Carlson.
The Mounties got back in the game when Corey made a nice run and unleashed a line drive across the goal mouth that Andre Prunty headed home with 15:18 to play.
The goal energized the Mounties on the field and on the bench.
The Hornets did not try to sit on the two-goal lead. They were still attacking. Carlson kept the Mounties in the game with three spectacular saves, two of them coming bang-bang on a shot and a rebound shot.
Both coaches said that they would like to keep the game as an annual event.
“I would love to do it,” Swainbank said. “If we can’t fit it in during the season, then in the preseason.”
Swainbank said he would like to play the preseason game with the Mounties on the turf field at Jay Peak.
“We have not faced that kind of speed of the game before,” Souza said.
NOTES: The Hornets were treated to pizza at Abatiell Field before their 112-mile trip back to Enosburg. ... Greg Lamoureux made the trip to Rutland to cover the game for Enosburg’s County Courier. Both teams are senior heavy. Enosburg has nine seniors and MSJ 10. ... Coach Swainbank’s son Noah Swainbank is a senior defender on the Castleton University men’s soccer team.
