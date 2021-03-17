Great teams find a way to win even when they don’t have their best.
The No. 3 Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team would be the first to tell you Wednesday’s 57-44 Division II playdown win against No. 14 Otter Valley wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to advance.
The Otters gave the Mounties everything they could handle and played well above what their No. 14 seed let on.
“Otter Valley is better than their 14-seed. Seeing us twice helps. They can scout a bit better because of that,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
“I wish the finish would have been better for the seven seniors, but the schedule we had was tough and it goes to show that maybe we weren’t a 14-seed in Division II. We just battled the No. 3 seed,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark
The first quarter of Wednesday’s contest represented more of a stand-off. Defenses ruled the early stretch of the game and points were hard to come by.
The first field goal came when Andre Prunty drained a 3 late in the first quarter, before Dylan Gaboriault responded with a 3 for Otter Valley.
“It’s nerves in the playoffs. We talked about that both teams were probably going to come out and miss some shot opportunities early on. As long as our defense is consistent and we play with energy and intensity we’ll be in the game,” Stark said.
And they were in the game throughout.
MSJ was the first to grab the momentum going on a 7-0 run in the early second. The run was capped off by Prunty forcing a steal and dishing off to Maddox Traynor who found Jake Williams in the post for an easy bucket.
That was Prunty’s lone steal of the game, but he was a game-changer in other facets. He tied Jerimiah Green for the team-lead with 19 points and was a force on the boards, with 10 rebounds, keeping tons of MSJ possessions alive.
“Andre had an awesome game. He proved why he’s a Dream Dozen player and why he’s our starting point guard and captain,” Charbonneau said.
With the Mounties up eight at the half, both teams found success from deep out of the break, combining for eight 3s in the third.
The Otters kept fighting cutting the lead to as little as six in the third, but a late run by MSJ created some breathing room. Traynor was key in a 9-0 run capped by two 3s from the senior to end the third. Traynor finished with nine points.
The scrappy Otter Valley boys narrowed the lead to single digits on multiple occasions in the fourth, but ran out of time to make a major dent.
MSJ took advantage of the Otters needing to foul and were 8-for-11 from the line in the fourth.
“At Otter Valley (in Brandon), we shot 3-for-16, I know we shot a lot better than that tonight,” Charbonneau said.
The Otters had a balanced attack with Gaboriault leading with 11 points. Alex Philo had nine, Parker Todd had seven and Cole Letourneau and Lane Eddy both had six.
The Mounties advance to host No. 11 Spaulding, who knocked off No. 6 Hartford in overtime on Wednesday, in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday.
“We haven’t seen Spaulding. We’ll have to get some tape on them and go from there,” Charbonneau said.
