The Mount St. Joseph baseball team can string together big innings at the plate. When one guy gets it going, the hitting becomes contagious and the Mounties are off to the races.
Exhibit A: MSJ's effort in the fifth inning on Saturday against Rutland County rival Mill River.
The Mounties pounded out seven hits in the inning and every batter in their lineup scored as MSJ pushed ahead 11-4, a score that would be the final as the game was called due to rainfall muddying the field.
Mill River was playing well and led 4-2 going into the frame, but David Franzoni got plunked in the foot to open the inning, before cleanup hitter Dom Valente followed with a single.
After Franzoni reached home on a passed ball, Kyle Costales tied the game with one his three doubles to left field in the game.
The bats just kept rolling from there. Matt Greeno singled and Anthony Cavalieri plated two runs on a single. Kyle McGinnis walked to force in a run a few batters later, Braedon McKeighan scored two more on a single and Franzoni and Valente both grounded out to short, driving in a run apiece.
All told, 14 batters came to the plate in the inning that ended up being the game's last.
"It was an ugly start, but we battled through adversity and we saw what we could do," said MSJ coach Mike Callahan. "If we continue to play like that, we're going to have a good season."
Costales and McKeighan both had 3-for-4 days at the dish to lead the offensive charge.
Costales' trio of doubles were easily the loudest contact of the day. Callahan will take that kind of production from the middle of the order any day of the week.
"That's what we needed out of Kyle," Callahan said. "He's coming off a cold start, so he's starting to heat up."
McKeighan pitched all five innings for MSJ. He struggled a bit early, giving up three runs in the second inning, where the defense behind him did him no favors. The top of the Minutemen's lineup made the Mounties pay for the mistakes as Phil Severy drove in a run and Xavier Auer drove in two on singles.
Mill River got its final run in the third inning on a Sasha Auer single, but from there McKeighan was lights out, wrapping up the final two innings 1-2-3.
"(Braedon) only had 62 pitches. We couldn't ask of Braedon anything more," Callahan said. "He just pitched lights outs and pitched strikes and that's what we needed."
McKeighan's counterpart Xavier Auer pitched well for most of the day. He allowed five hits through his first four innings of work, but did a great job of limiting damage. Mill River played pretty clean defense behind him as well.
"I was proud of Xavier. That was a Herculean effort," said Minutemen coach Bastian Auer. "It was a pitchers' duel for a long time. Battling this weather, that's awfully tough."
Coach Auer and the squad are doing what they can to bring back Mill River to prominence after a handful of down years.
"We're making progress and minimizing our errors and mistakes," coach Auer said.
Mill River (0-3) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
MSJ (4-0) has a big test as it tries to keep its spotless record intact. The Mounties head to rival Proctor on Tuesday.
