PITTSFORD — Soccer is as synonymous with Proctor as the marble industry. It is a way of life.
Jimmy Taranovich, a 1969 Proctor High graduate, grew up in that environment and embraced soccer during his playing days and after.
The words under his photo in the school yearbook read: "Life is too short for petty worries; hard work builds strong self-confidence, work hard and enjoy life to the fullest."
They were more than words. It speaks to the way he lived his life in business and in the community.
He wore the Phantoms' maroon and white and then watched his son Josh also play the game for Proctor High.
"I don't think he missed one of Josh's games," said his widow Judy Taranovich.
"He was the biggest fan on the sidelines and I wouldn't says he was the quietest."
Josh graduated from Proctor High in 2010 and Jimmy died in a motorcycle accident a few months later.
Today, he would love that the Jimmy T Showcase is played in his honor.
He would really like the way it promotes soccer and brings people and communities together.
The "Jimmy T" is a tripleheader played each year at Taranovich Field.
Saturday kicked off with a girls soccer game in which Mount St. Joseph stunned Proctor 4-1 with Lauren Costales scoring three goals for the Mounties.
Then, Otter Valley blanked Fair Haven 2-0 in a boys game.
The curtain came down on the marathon day of soccer with Proctor and Mount St. Joseph battling to a 2-2 tie in another boys game.
Judy said Jimmy made contributions to to the town and to Proctor High athletics that not even she knew about.
He sponsored uniforms for AAU teams as well as the luxury buses for the trip to state championship games as the proprietor for Proctor Gas.
"He did it quietly. He did a lot of stuff that I didn't know about, things that people told me about after he passed," Judy said.
It is important to Judy that the event goes on and provides a chance for every player in the Jimmy T Showcase to earn a scholarship. Each player has a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship by writing the winning essay.
Taranovich drinks it all in each time she drives past Taranovich Field on Route 3.
"I feel a sense of pride each time I go by and see what they have done with the field, all the improvements that have been made," she said.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ 4, Proctor 1
Costales had all three of her goals in the first half and the Mounties took a 3-1 lead into halftime.
Her first came after 13:30 had elapsed and the second only about five minutes later.
Costales' hat trick was in the bank 13:19 before the half.
The Phantoms broke through with a goal eight minutes before the break by Isabel Greb.
The Phantoms came into the new half with some new energy. Greb missed on a shot that went just wide and then she tattooed the crossbar with another serve.
But the only other score would come from MSJ's Isabella Anderson. The eighth grader showcased her skills by faking two defenders before unloading the shot that she placed into the corner with 7:08 to play.
Costales was named Player of the Game but Anderson was also valuable to the Mounties in so many ways, MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
"Isabella Anderson has her fingerprints on everything that happens," Patterson said.
The dangerous Proctor triumvirate of Jenna Davine, Emma Palmer and Greb was held in check by some superb defense led by Emma Wiegers and Maya Traska in concert with keeper Cindy Carranza.
Proctor goalie Cadence Goodwin was under constant fire provided by runs from Daisy Bishop, Anderson, Riley Collins, Poet Cotter and Costales.
Neither Patterson or any of her players had ever tasted a victory over the Phantoms.
"I can't even describe the feeling," Costales said.
"Proctor has had such an amazing team for so long. Poultney got a win against them and now we finally have ours."
The loss dropped the Phantoms to 9-3, the other loss coming to unbeaten Leland & Gray.
The Mounties were winning balls all day, the energy unmistakable and fueled by a desire to get that elusive win over the Phantoms.
"We left our hearts on the field today," Costales said.
"We are extremely disappointed in our efforts and energy today," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. "MSJ won every ball and played with much more energy and passion.
"We talked to our team about that you have to be ready to play every game and today we did not do it."
A tradition of the Jimmy T is that there is a Player of the Game named on each team. Costales had the honor for MSJ and Zoe Reynolds for the Phantoms
MSJ takes an 8-4 record into Tuesday's Senior Game against Poultney at Abatiell Field.
BOYS SOCCER
OV 2, Fair Haven 0
Ryder Richardson's 50-yard goal was special to him for a couple of reasons.
First of all. it gave the Otter Valley boys soccer team a 1-0 lead over Fair Haven.
Secondly, it came on the home field of Proctor High School. Richardson grew up in Proctor before moving to Otter Valley's district.
"It is nice playing in front of everyone I played with growing up," Richardson said.
Richardson said putting the ball on goal from the midfield stripe was not part of the plan.
"I just tried to send it up field. Then, I saw it going on frame. I didn't expect it," he said.
The Otters took that 1-0 lead into halftime and then Drew Pelkey provided the final goal of the game, a header off a corner kick from Owen Thomas.
Both of the Otters' goals coming on set pieces. It is something they have had success with this season.
"We definitely focus on them," Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas said.
"We don't have a lot of club players so we have to score on every opportunity we have.
"Corner kicks are about energy and effort and who is willing to lay it out there."
The victory gets the Otters to 6-6 and the Slaters fall to 3-8.
"It is up to us how we finish the season," coach Thomas said of the remaining games — a game at Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday followed by the Senior Day contest at Markowski Field on Friday against White River Valley.
That insurance goal was important because the Slaters boast some dangerous offensive threats like Jace Hetrick, Jack Spaulding and Jack Almeida.
Sullivan O'Brien was named Player of the Game for Fair Haven and Richardson reaped the honor for the Otters.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 2, MSJ 2
It did not take long for the Phantoms to break on top. Carter Crossmon placed a ball in the low corner just 2:02 into the game.
Kyle Costales, Lauren's brother, nearly netted the family's fourth goal of the day in trying for the equalizer from point blank range but keeper Aaron Brock denied him with a nice save.
The Phantoms took that 1-0 lead to halftime but less than two minutes after the teams came back onto the field, Richard Gabriel Casimir pulled the Mounties even.
Ryan Laforest made a strong bid to give the Mounties their first lead, but Brock turned him away with a diving save.
The Mounties pushed with renewed vigor compelling Proctor coach Curtis Tomlinson to yell to his players, "You've got to find another gear. You are being outworked."
The Mounties enjoyed their first lead when Bran Pierce scored on a pretty cross from Reed, with 14:55 remaining.
It did not take the Phantoms long to knot the score. Crossmon blasted one of his long, thunderous kicks off the crossbar and Isaac Parker finished it off on the rebound. Parker's goal cane only 48 seconds after the one by Pierce.
The game went to overtime with all 20 minutes of the sudden-death session played but the 100 minutes of soccer could not settle the issue.
Tomlinson and co-coach Gannon McKearin were pleased with the effort the Phantoms put forth without their 80-minute Energizer Bunny Matt Nop who was attending a family wedding.
But the Mounties had some great chances to win it during the extra time including two hard shots that were just off frame from Narven Paul.
"In overtime, everybody is tired and you have to concentrate that much more," MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
The Phantoms deployed Joel Denton in a more defensive posture to try to compensate for Nop's absence.
"Joel did a great job," Tomlinson said. "The kids stepped up."
The result leaves the Mounties at 5-6-1 and the Phantoms at 3-7-1.
Crossmon was the Player of the Game for Proctor and Pierce for the Mounties.
