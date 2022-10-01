Quick starts were the name of the game in the high school soccer doubleheader at Mill River Union High School Saturday afternoon.
The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team and Green Mountain girls soccer team jumped out to early advantages and rode them to victories.
MSJ bested rival West Rutland 5-1 and earlier in the afternoon the Chieftains cruised to a 7-0 win against Mill River as part of the Minutemen's Homecoming.
MSJ 5, Westside 1
Dominick Phillips, Conner McKenna and Evan Corey don't often get the chance to play at their home school, playing with MSJ as part of a member-to-member agreement between the Mounties and Mill River.
So when MSJ gets the chance to play on the MRU football field, it means a lot to the players and coaches Josh Souza and Peter Roach. Roach was the head coach of the Mill River boys team that made it to the Division III state championship game just three seasons ago.
Mill River came together with MSJ last year and it resulted in the Mounties' first state championship in program history.
"It was nice to get them the time here, especially the Mill River guys. This is their one chance to be at their home school," Souza said. "For them to be a part of us, it's special to be at home for them to play."
Souza and Roach have been preaching connection between teammates. When you can string a series of solid passes together, it can great some lethal combinations and makes scoring goals much easier.
"We're putting these things together, especially with the second matches against teams you've already played. You need to set the tone early," Souza said.
MSJ set the tone real early, getting two goals from Ryan Laforest within the opening seven minutes. The first goal was set up by a great dish-off by Richard Casimir and the second one was created by a hard individual run by Laforest.
"(Ryan) finishes the ball and he's starting to take the leadership role on his shoulders and show what we've been preaching early all year. It's about staying composed," Souza said.
Marquise Reed scored the Mounties' third goal of the half, forcing West Rutland keeper David Noel off his line, before burying the shot.
Westside's Tristan Rocke scored two minutes after the Reed goal, but there weren't a ton of other bright spots for a West Rutland team that was feeling good coming in as winners of three straight.
It was a new day and this one belonged to MSJ.
"We came out flat and intensity wasn't there," said Golden Horde Dillon Zaengle. "I don't know what it was, but it wasn't our day. We had a hard time connecting passes and our technical abilities kind of let us down at times."
Noel made seven saves for West Rutland, while Phillips made eight for MSJ. The Mounties got Ricky Gilliam in for some action in goal late in the contest and the sophomore made a save.
Narven Paul got into the scoring column with less than 10 to play in the first half and scored the lone goal of the second half. His second goal was a beauty hitting a ball forward for himself and running onto it for a 1-on-1 opportunity.
Paul isn't afraid to show emotion. He's known for his flair and his goal dances after scoring.
"He brings the special flair," Souza said. "That's what soccer is, it's such a celebration and people coming together from all over to play a sport."
West Rutland (3-5) is at Arlington Tuesday night. MSJ (4-4) is at Twin Valley Thursday night.
GM 7, Mill River 0
Games often come down to who takes control will early and often. The Green Mountain girls soccer team did that Saturday afternoon against Mill River.
In each half, it was the Chieftains who were the aggressor in the opening 10 minutes. Six of of Green Mountain's six goals came in those two 10-minute stretches to open each half.
"We knew we needed to wake up because it was so early in the morning," said GM coach Carolynn Hamilton, whose team had a 45-minute drive to North Clarendon for the 10 a.m. start.
"We needed to start fast and put the game away early and go from there."
Chloe Ayer scored the first two goals for the Chieftains, burying the first one between Mill River keeper Lacee Lanfear's legs and the second through Lanfear's gloves.
A great cross on the ground from Riley Paul to Abby Williams led to the third and final goal of the opening half, less than 10 minutes into play.
Linsey Miles opened the scoring in the second half, assisted by Grace Wright. Williams found the back of the net for the second time, heading home a rebound and she finished the hat trick soon after on an assist by Ayer.
Paul finished the scoring with a goal coming off a Mill River turnover with about 10 minutes left in regulation.
Lanfear, a first-year goalkeeper for Mill River, made 27 saves.
The Minutemen are struggling to find consistency. It's an issue that has plagued them for the last couple seasons and hasn't gone away this year.
"At some point in time, there needs to be an increased level of intensity and focus," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig. "We have to bring those foundational skills, individually and collectively, to the field so that we can at least compete."
Mill River (1-7) is at Windsor on Tuesday. Green Mountain (4-4) is at rival Springfield Wednesday night.
