Mount St. Joseph athletic director Dan Elliott, filling in as ball boy, remarked the next goal will be huge with MSJ boys soccer leading Twin Valley by two early in the second half.
If the Mounties scored, they could open a lead that would be almost insurmountable, and if the Wildcats scored, it could go either way.
It was MSJ who scored the first goal out of the break and the Mounties won 6-1 over their Southern Vermont League foes.
That early second half goal got started with a nice pass from Ethan Courcelle to Tyler Corey. Corey had a great run up the middle of the defense and forced Twin Valley keeper Liam Wendel way off his line. The experienced Corey went around him and buried the easy goal.
Less than two minutes later, Ryan Jones scored and midway through the second half, Jones scored again. Jones’ second goal was set up from a Brian Pierce pass. Jones got the ball and used deft touch and quickness to keep the Wildcat defenders off balance, eventually burying one past Wendel.
“They have some speed up front with (Tyler) Corey and (Ryan) Jones,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford. “We’ve seen them before, so it was no surprise.”
With a comfortable lead, the Mounties coach extended their rotation.
“It allows people to get working in different spots and getting extra time,” said Mounties coach Josh Souza.
MSJ opened the game’s scoring with 26:31 left in the first half. Corey had a great run down the right side and got a shot on goal that Wendel went to his left to turn away. The ball trickled toward the middle of the box and Andre Prunty was there for the rebound goal.
Twin Valley tied it with 15:34 in the half. A MSJ player was called for bringing a Wildcat player down in the box, giving Twin Valley a penalty kick.
Luke Rizio stepped up and scored it for the Wildcats, putting it to MSJ keeper Peter Carlson’s right.
The Mounties got the go-ahead goal on a Corey free kick about a minute and half later.
Twin Valley stuck with undefeated MSJ for a while, but falling behind took some wind out of their sails.
“We have a very young team,” Hayford said. “They went away from the first 15 to 20 minutes of good quality soccer we had played. We had some balls with no purpose and balls to the (MSJ) players. It kind of unraveled from there. We had to do a lot of chasing as a result.”
MSJ prides itself on responding in adverse situations and Souza loved to see how his club reacted to the tying goal in the first half.
“It speaks to the level of team care and quality that these guys have for situational things that come up,” Souza said. “We worked through some discomfort of things that are out of our control. The only thing we can control is what we do on the field and how respond.”
Corey had the last goal of the first half, on another great run up the middle of the Twin Valley defense.
MSJ honored its 10 seniors before the game, along with the Wildcats’ two seniors.
Having such a veteran club isn’t something Souza is used to, but he and fellow coach Peter Roach are cherishing this group and the ride they’re taking them on this year.
“Having that many leaders on the team, it makes the coaching aspect easy,” Souza said. “They’re on the field doing it. We can interject here and there, but they’re talking to each other and setting the example.
“That’s the passing of the torch. As their time comes to an end, it’s now paving the way for what comes next.”
What comes next in the short term for MSJ (10-0) is a matchup at Sharon Academy on Friday.
