Could it really have been that long ago? 1949. Bruce Springsteen was born, Harry S. Truman was in the White House and RCA was beginning to perfect a system that would allow people to trade those black-and-whites in for color televisions. And Mount St. Joseph won its last baseball state championship.
The 2023 edition of MSJ baseball was in the gym on a rainy Thursday afternoon getting ready for the season. Above them on the wall was the banner commemorating the schools three state baseball titles — 1942, 1945 and 1949.
Can this group of Mounties end the drought?
They have some arms and the legendary Connie Mack is reputed to have said that pitching is 75% of baseball.
Seniors Braeden McKeighan, Matt Greeno and Dom Valente and sophomore Dave Franzoni are expected to lead the pitching staff.
“Matt Greeno is looking to build on a pretty successful season,” coach Mike Callahan said. “And we are really excited about David and Braedon.”
Valente will eat up some innings but will mainly be at first base.
It looks like a rotation that will be a challenge for any lineup.
MSJ’s own lineup will also have some thump with Franzoni and Valente in the middle of it. Valente batted .487 and Franzoni .442 last spring and both did it with power.
“We have got the lineup to put up some numbers,” Callahan said.
The seniors are McKeighan, Anthony Cavalieri, Marquise Reed, Kyle McGinnis and Valente.
There are no juniors on the team.
The sophomores on the roster include Franzoni, Mason Greene, Kyle Costales and Ben Looney.
The freshmen are James Williams, Vincent Cavalieri and Cole Smith.
The left side of the infield could be a strength with Franzoni at third base when not pitching and Kyle Costales at shortstop.
Callahan said the question mark right now are who will play third base when Franzoni is pitching along with right field and second base.
“Those are the competition spots,” he said.
McGinnis will be the catcher with Vincent Cavalieri “the catcher in waiting” according to Callahan.
Franzoni, McKeighan, Valente and Greeno are players who availed themselves to the off-season baseball program operating every Sunday at MSJ’s Martin McDonough Gym. They, along with players from Proctor, Otter Valley and Rutland, took advantage of those sessions.
“Franzoni, McKeighan and Valente have been in the weight room three or four times a week since the fall,” Callahan said. “Without putting too much pressure on them, we are expecting big things from them.”
The season opener is at MSJ’s St. Peter’s Field on April 14 against Woodstock.
Callahan also likes his coaching staff.
“We have got a veteran staff,” he said of Nick Davis and Josh Souza. T.J. Euber, a mainstay of the pitching staff before graduating last year rounds out the coaching staff.
Callahan also credited Lincoln Pritchard, a hard throwing pitcher at Mill River and College of St. Joseph, for his part in implementing the Sunday off-season program.
The Mounties play at one of the state’s nicest and most historic ballparks. St. Peter’s Field groomed several major league players during the days when the Rutland Royals of the old Northern League called St. Peter’s Field home.
Johnny Antonelli toed the mound at St. Peter’s Field in 1947 when he pitched nine games for the Rutland Royals. It was only seven years later when he helped lead the New York Giants to the World Series where they defeated Cleveland. Antonelli was 21-7 that season and led the major leagues in shutouts and earned run average.
The Northern League disbanded in 1950 and St. Peter’s Field declined. The lights were shipped to St. Albans and the grandstand burned.
Norm Ladabouche took over as President of the MSJ Athletic Association in 1965 and the organization committed to restoring St. Peter’s Field.
Today, it is a showpiece for MSJ and the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
When Jeff Brewer was an assistant baseball coach at MSJ several years ago, he watched the day’s starting pitcher warm up in right field in Proctor.
Brewer, a Hall of Fame pitcher at Eastern Connecticut State University, thought of the bullpens near each dugout back at St. Peter’s and remarked that the MSJ players had no idea how good they had it.
It is a wonderful facility oozing with history and now the Mounties would love to make some history of their own by bringing the school its first baseball state title in 74 years.
That will be no easy task. Souza pointed out that he believes Blue Mountain is loaded in Division IV and that there will be other solid teams.
“Proctor and West Rutland will be very much improved,” Callahan said.
The start to the season is an interesting one for the Mounties. Following that opener against Woodstock, they will meet the Rivendell Academy team that ousted them from the playoffs last year on April 25. Then, comes a trip to nearby West Rutland on April 27.
When it comes to the arms race, the Mounties are well stocked. They also boast a lineup that should score runs.
Will it be enough?
