WEST RUTLAND — The sunlight was just about non-existent near the end of the Mount St. Joseph-West Rutland girls soccer game on Thursday, but the intensity of play never became dim.
MSJ and the Golden Horde battled down to the last second of the 80th minute, with the Mounties inching out a 1-0 victory in a game that was pushed to later in the day due to the heat index.
MSJ freshman Bella Anderson continued her hot start to the season and scored the game's lone goal with 17:21 left in the first half.
Anderson got into the middle of the defense and fired a hard shot, which deflected off a Westside defender and ricocheted in a direction Golden Horde standout keeper Bella Coombs couldn't get to.
Anderson has five goals through two games, after scoring four in the season opener on Saturday against Proctor in the Jimmy T Showcase.
"We've really been trying to encourage Bella to work on that finishing part," said MSJ coach Lori Patterson. "Last year, she controls the ball and she gives you the ball on a silver platter in the 18, but getting her confident and strong enough to finish those off, she's doing that this year."
"A very unlucky goal that we let in," said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. "I thought Bella (Coombs) played amazing in net. She had some beautiful punts. I thought my defense played great."
Coombs' punts were on point, but her saves were equally, if not, more impressive.
MSJ had the better of pressure in the opening half and looked like it might replicate that after the break, starting with an Anderson fire that clanked off the crossbar and bounced down, but not inching inside the goal line.
The Mounties had another golden chance a few minutes later, but absolute brilliance by Coombs denied them. Coombs came off her line to stuff a dangerous attack with a slide and then got up quick enough to catch a shot that looked ticketed for the goal in stride.
"My assistant (her father Joe Rodolfy) said he thinks that was one of the best saves he's seen in girls soccer, which I don't know if I disagree," Rodolfy said. "I had Bella's older sister Serena and now I have Bella. I don't know what I'm going to do without a Coombs girl on my team."
"I thought we could have had two or three more, but we hit a couple posts and were a little unlucky," Patterson said. "Coombs, their goalkeeper, made some phenomenal saves. Those Coombs kids."
As the sun set on West Rutland's field, the Golden Horde's urgency to find the equalizer only heightened.
West Rutland put a ton of pressure on MSJ's back line and forced first-year keeper Ivy Crowley into a lot more work than she did in the first half.
Crowley was game, making six saves in the second half, but the Golden Horde had plenty of near misses.
"We've been working a lot on our possession," Patterson said. "I think we ran out of gas, so getting to where we can play the full 80 minutes is something we're working towards. We held it where we needed it."
Thursday's game was originally scheduled to be held at Mount St. Joseph's St. Peter's Field, but was moved to Westside for the amount of shade it had on Thursday's scorching hot day.
West Rutland athletic director Joe Harrington said the teams' return matchup will be played on MSJ's field due to the change on Thursday.
No matter the field the game is played on, the intensity figures to be high again when these two rivals meet.
West Rutland (0-1) hosts Long Trail on Saturday. MSJ (2-0) hosts Mill River on Saturday.