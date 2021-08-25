If coach Lori Patterson is right, this year’s Mount St. Joseph Academy seniors are going to have a special send off.
“This is the strongest team I have had since I have been here,” Patterson said.
Those seniors are Taylor Blodorn, Sienna Diezel, Tianna Gallipo, Ellie Tracy and Brooke Bishop.
“They have been the heart and soul of our team,” Patterson said.
Patterson is high on her team but nobody received a windfall like MSJ boys coach Josh Souza. He inherits four Mill River players including blue chipper Tyler Corey who brings 56 career goals into his senior year.
THE GIRLSThe Mounties boast a roster of 17 so Patterson is happy with the depth.
Junior Cindi Carranza returns in goal.
The only other junior is Lauren Costales.
“Lauren has played right midfield for us and is a super solid player. She will make an impact from the wing with good ball skills,” Patterson said.
The Mounties have a dangerous attack and an important component of it is the ball striking ability of sisters Taylor and Emma Blodorn.
Whether it is on corner kicks or direct kicks from anywhere in from the midfield stripe, they give teammates plenty of chances to score.
“We hope to capitalize on set pieces this year,” Patterson said.
The most electrifying player on the field just might be Gallipo. She has speed to burn.
She is the quarterback of the defense
Patterson has been known to use Gallipo on defense but then turn her loose to make runs when the opposition is least expecting it.
Blodorn is a threat on the offensive half of the field with her cannonading long-range shots and textbook crosses.
Diezel is a midfield player with outstanding distribution skills
Patterson has high hopes for Bishop. She can possess the ball and unleash a quick shot.
Carranza comes back to the goal with another season of experience and the Mounties will try to give her some help on defense. Some of that could be provided by freshman Maya Traska.
“I expect Maya will make an impact on defense. She is young but she’s strong and has good intuition,” Patterson said.
Emma Blodorn, a sophomore, was an All-State selection last year and a powerful scoring force.
“The freshman class overall looks solid, we just need to get them some experience,” Patterson said.
Joining Traska as freshmen are Alyssa Fullam, Emma Wiegers, Leah Majorelle, Daisy Bishop and Laney Hussak.
Returning as sophomores are Elizabeth Williams and Sarah Schmelzenbach.
The trademark of the Mounties could be converting set pieces. The Blodorn sisters’ well struck corner kicks and direct kicks should offer myriad opportunities.
The Mounties launch the season on Sept. 4 at Arlington.
Another highlight of the season will come on Oct. 16 when the Mounties make the short trip over to Taranovich Field to meet Proctor in the Jimmy T Showcase.
THE BOYSSouza was already very happy with his team before Mill River lost its boys soccer program and he gained some very talented Minutemen.
Now, it’s a whole different ballgame.
“We’re a solid group,” Souza said.
The addition of Corey, a prolific goal scorer, makes the Mounties strong at both ends because they return athletic goalkeeper Peter Carlson.
Carlson makes athletic saves and has cat-quick reactions. His punts are also an offensive weapon.
“He has gone to military training sessions over the summer. You don’t worry about him being in shape,” Souza said.
Other returning seniors are Andre Prunty, Chase Wiegers, Ethan Courcelle, Brenden McKenna and Christian Carranza.
Juniors include Dominic Valente, Ryan Laforest, Brian Pierce, Richard Casimir, Marvin Paul and Marquis Reed.
Connor McKenna and Malcolm Whitman are sophomores and Connor comes over from Mill River with his brother Brenden.
There is a large freshman group that includes David Franzoni, Gavin Towle, Mason Greene, Kingston Cotter, Kyle Costales and Dayshawn Reed.
Just how much the Mill River players will cause Souza to tweak his alignment is anyone’s guess.
“We are still figuring that out,” Souza said.
“I am enjoying it here. I think we have the potential to be good,” Corey said.
The Mounties open the season on Sept. 8 at home against Arlington.
That is a game MSJ has circled. It was Arlington that ended the Mounties’ season in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.
NOTES: The Mounties won a playoff game last season, trimming Richford before getting knocked out by Rivendell. ... Taylor and Emma Blodorn are outstanding skiers. ... Patterson played NCAA Division I soccer at Radford University in Virginia. .... Mill River coach Peter Roach comes over to MSJ with his players and will assist Souza with the boys team. ... The MSJ boys team will also be competing in the Jimmy T Showcase.
