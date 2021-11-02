When the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team welcomed a handful of Mill River standouts into the fold during the preseason, the Mounties knew they could have something special on their hands.
But what matters most is what happens between the lines. The relationships have to build, the team has to become one and only then can positives results come.
The positive results came early and often for MSJ this fall and Tuesday at Abatiell Field was the biggest positive of all, as the No. 1 seed Mounties (15-1) beat No. 4 Cabot-Twinfield 4-1 to lock up a spot in Saturday’s Division IV state championship game at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
Saturday will be MSJ’s first trip to a state championship game in program history. Their opponent will be No. 2 Rivendell (12-3-1), a team making just its second appearance in the title game.
“It speaks to this group from day one immediately coming together,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza. “They’re a team, I’ve said it all year round. Especially after the Rivendell game, game two, because that was the weirdest moment we’ve dealt with.
“They rose to the challenge then and they’ve come together as each game and practice has gone. It’s a complete team. It’s a real treat.”
All four MSJ goals had the same two names attached to them, Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones. The pair has been huge for the Mounties all season long as the leading scorers.
Both guys coming over from the Mill River team to play their senior year, the connection they have is evident on the pitch.
“The rapport is unbelievable,” Souza said. “It’s everything you look to find in two special players. What they’ve done this year speaks to that. It’s a rare thing to get one, but to have two, we’re very fortunate. They’re the driving force.”
Cabot-Twinfield came out as the aggressor in the opening half. The Trojans and Huskies put a ton of pressure on the MSJ back line and it resulted in their lone goal with 35:53 left in the first half.
Speedy sophomore Meles Gouge had a powerful run down the right side of the defense and hammered a hard shot on goal that Mounties keeper Dominick Phillips couldn’t get his gloves on.
MSJ hasn’t fallen behind often this season, but when it has, the Mounties respond well.
MSJ did just that less than five minutes later. Jones played a perfect ball in the air to Corey, Corey took a few touches and deposited a shot into the right side of the net.
“It’s about how you respond and they responded,” Souza said. “How do you challenge yourselves? I think you saw a big improvement in the 50-50 balls. I’ve added some special things to help drive that forward and they’re doing it.”
The Mounties extended the lead with 22 minutes left in the half. Corey sent a perfect corner kick into the box and Jones got on the other end for the go-ahead score.
MSJ had the majority of the scoring opportunities in the second half and few found the back of the net.
With around 31 minutes left in the game, Jones kicked a ball forward to Corey and his run forced Cabot-Twinfield keeper Neil Alexander off his line. Corey got around him for an insurance tally.
The final goal came from Corey dribbling hard to the end line, before dishing it off to his right just in time for Jones to score.
Alexander was tested a ton by the potent MSJ attack and made 11 saves. Arguably his best came on a shot from Jones that looked ticketed for the upper part of the net, but Alexander jumped up to punch it away.
The sophomore keeper had to come out in the second half with an injury, but kept the Trojans and Huskies afloat when their offense wasn’t producing a ton.
“He’s a phenomenal keeper and he’s just a sophomore, so he’s just going to keep getting better,” said Cabot-Twinfield coach Peter Stratman. “It’s unfortunate that we lost him in the second. It was definitely a loss morale-wise.”
Phillips made six saves in his second game filling in for MSJ starting keeper Peter Carlson.
“You can’t ask for anything better than that. That’s what the team aspect is all about,” Souza said of Phillips.
It’s a tough loss for Trojans and Huskies (11-3-1), but Stratman knows the future is bright for a club that is underclassman-heavy. He was happy with the effort his team put forth and what the future holds.
“We held our own and made a couple mistakes early on,” Stratman said. “I’m proud of my boys for coming out and competing hard all season long. Hats off to MSJ for their great year.”
Cabot-Twinfield loses Alec Moran, Brody Moran and Lucas Roberts to graduation.
While the Trojans and Huskies’ season has come to an end, MSJ has dreams of hoisting the D-IV title on Saturday at Applejack Stadium.
One game stands in their way.
