Strong teams start with an upperclassman base that can impart experience upon the up-and-coming crop.
The Mount St. Joseph baseball and softball teams have the senior talent to lead the way for those getting their feet wet at the varsity level.
Both teams saw a first round exit the last time spring sports were played in 2019. The softball team won five games that year and the baseball team had just one victory, but each would love to sneak up on opponents this season.
It will all start with senior leaders.
SOFTBALLMSJ coach Janelle Alt and assistant Sally Hogan love what they’ve seen in the early going from their club.
“The progress is great. They’re really coming together well as a team,” Alt said.
Seniors Ella Paquin, Nicole Lawyer and Makayla Williams will captain the bunch that has a nice mix of veterans and youth.
“We have lots of new faces. Everyone is growing and has a positive attitude,” Hogan said.
Paquin and Lawyer are in key positions where they can impact the game. Paquin plays shortstop and Lawyer controls the game from behind the plate.
“Nicole has a great arm. That will be a big advantage for us,” Alt said.
Williams will mostly likely get the start at third base in the Mounties’ opener, but she can also play center field.
MSJ will have a pair of capable options in the circle. Junior Brooke Bishop and sophomore Cindy Carranza will share the pitching duties.
Junior Ellie Tracy, a standout basketball player, has impressed the coaching staff with her softball chops as well. Tracy will play second base, but can also play in the outfield.
“She’s an incredible athlete. She has a lot of speed,” Alt said.
Speed will be something MSJ uses a lot, according to Alt and Hogan.
Haylee Rivers will play first base, Alyssa Berquist will play in left field, Emma Wiegers will be in center and Maya Traska in right.
MSJ has a handful of kids from Christ the King School on the team. The Mounties will have around 14 players.
“I think we’re doing a good job building a softball culture here,” Alt said.
With the bats, MSJ should hold its own. Paquin, Bishop and Keyarra Blair are all standouts at the plate.
MSJ opens its season Monday, hosting Bellows Falls.
BASEBALLMSJ baseball coach Mike Callahan believes in versatility and his team certainly embodies that.
“There’s no real set spots. We’re all about versatility, so wherever someone can play, we’ll put them there,” Callahan said. “The more spots you can play, the better. Everything is fluid this year. It speaks to how well they’re all athletes.
The Mounties would have loved the chance to play last year because they had an experienced club. This year’s team will have similar experience, having lost just one guy from last year’s graduation class.
“We have a pretty old team, but that’s good when it comes to (high school) baseball,” Callahan said. “I wish we had last year, so we could have improved upon what we had.
“They’ve been together for just about two-plus years. They know each other and they’re all friends with each other. That’s good to have.”
MSJ will have plenty of options on the mound.
Cole Blanchard, who often plays shortstop, is one of the big pieces in the pitching rotation for the Mounties.
TJ Euber, Dominic Valente, Sam Paquin and Chance Passmore are all guys with experience in that role.
Braedon McKeighan is a transfer from Otter Valley and he can also pitch.
Junior Chase Wiegers was on the varsity team as a freshman and could play a crucial role.
Looking at MSJ’s one-win season in 2019 is deceiving. This team, two years later, is a much more experienced club and one that expects to be competitive.
“We have the team to go out there and compete with anyone,” Callahan. “We can make every game competitive and we’ll come out on top some days.”
When it comes down to it, the Mounties are just happy they get the chance to compete this year after a lost 2020 season.
“Everything is really positive. They just needed some reps,” Callahan said. “We’re not taking anything for granted because of last year.”
MSJ opens the season at Arlington on Monday.
