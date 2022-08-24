When someone thinks of Mount St. Joseph Academy athletics, they often think basketball, or back in the day, football, but the soccer teams have very quickly laid claim to their piece of the pie.
The MSJ boys are coming off the best season in program history, riding a dominant season all the way to its first state championship. It was a quick rise for a club that just two years previous was sans a win.
The Mounties girls went from a program that had five wins combined over a three-year period to a team that is consistently in the upper echelon of Division IV.
Winning soccer games isn't foreign anymore for the school on Convent Avenue in Rutland. The winning standard has been set and the current group is out to maintain it.
BOYS
Often state championship-level teams are fueled by upperclassmen. That was certainly the case for the MSJ boys last year with 10 seniors leading the charge all the way to Applejack Stadium.
"Numbers-wise, we're pretty consistent (this year). You lose 10 seniors, that's a big thing, especially a group like that that was special," said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
"Now, we're trying to preach to this group to grab the torch and take where we now have been and how do you maintain that. It's about how you take a much younger team to grow into that. That takes time."
There's something that comes with expectations. Instead of being the team being underestimated, the Mounties are now the team with the target squarely on their white and green uniforms.
"You're now on the defending state champions, so there's a responsibility in that," Souza said. "There's a lot of work to be done. The field wide open with rotations aplenty."
There are a lot of goals lost from last year's squad, most notably from Tyler Corey, Ryan Jones and Andre Prunty. Corey and Jones had more than 30 goals apiece.
"There's a lot of opportunity to put the ball in the net and take advantage of opportunities," Souza said.
Smith Remy, left MSJ last year to go to Rutland, and is back this year. He could play a big offensive role.
"He's a real scrappy kid. I could see him being a dynamic piece up front," Souza said.
Seniors Ryan Laforest and Narven Paul are two pieces to the offensive puzzle. Junior Malcolm Whitman is a viable option up front.
Brayden Schutt and Owen Hackett are freshmen, who went to Christ the King School and been around the program.
"It gave them a taste of what's going on." Souza said.
Last year's freshman class was impressive and could take on bigger roles as well, with guys like Kyle Costales and Kingston Cotter.
Souza wants his players to be flexible.
"We're not a foosball table," Souza said. "You don't just stay in one spot just because you started there. If you understand how to move and communicate, you're able to go all over the field.
Dom Valente and Brian Pierce figure to be big pieces on the defensive end. Marquise Reed will slide into an outside back role.
Dominick Phillips takes over in goal for the graduated Peter Carlson. Phillips got experience in goal when Carlson was away from the team for a few games in the playoffs.
"That's a big thing to do and I thought he really grew as an individual in that situation," Souza said. "Now, it's your shot."
The roster is rounded out by senior Richard Casimir, juniors Jake Bissitte and Connor McKenna, sophomores Gavyn Towle, Ricky Gilliam, David Franzoni, Dayshawn Reed, Kyle Frankenberg, Ben Looney and Mason Greene and freshmen Arthur Treanor, Nico DiTursi, Abraham Burek, Evan Corey and James Williams.
MSJ opens the season at home against Division III Fair Haven on Sept. 2.
"You have that basketball rivalry, and with how our game went last year, they're coming for us," Souza said of the budding rivalry between the Rutland County schools on the soccer pitch.
GIRLS
The MSJ girls soccer team has a nice mix of veteran and young talent that makes for a competitive club in Division IV.
"We lost a strong senior class, but fortunately, we brought up some eighth graders and we have a freshman class that has allowed us to fill those gaps," said Mounties coach Lori Patterson. "We're young, but I was happy with the numbers that came out and the talent."
MSJ lost its top scorer Brooke Bishop to graduation, but has the talent to make up for it. Junior Emma Blodorn was second on the team with nine goals last year and is back for her third year on varsity.
Eighth-grader Isabella Anderson, a Christ the King School student, could be a big offensive piece. Anderson was huge in the 14-and-under Summit FC team's success this summer.
"She has a lot of experience and will play on our front line," Patterson said.
Senior Lauren Costales could also have a big role up front. The other senior for MSJ this year is Cindi Carranza who returns in goal.
Junior Elizabeth Williams and sophomore Maya Traska have lots of experience on the back line.
"We're restructuring our defense this year because we're a little more evenly developed than we were in the past," Patterson said.
Sophomores Emma Wiegers and Alyssa Fullam and freshman Ryley Collins will be key pieces in the midfield.
The roster is rounded out by junior Sara Schmelzenbach, sophomores Daisy Bishop, Maura Whitman and Leah Majorell, freshmen Abby Williams and Sydney Stout and eighth grader Abby Fullam.
Patterson sees the potential in her club.
"Losing that senior class was big in terms of their voice and their leadership, but this is just the next class that is coming back through," Patterson said. "The youth we have here, with a couple years experience, it's going to be awesome."
Games can be decided on the defensive end of the field, but you need to have goal scorers that can complement that. Patterson thinks this club has that.
"We have some kids that are putting some goals in the back of the net and that's kind of been the thing we've been missing these past couple years, that one or two consistent solid scorers," Patterson said. "I had five or six that would spread around and get their goals, but we didn't have that one person to rely on."
MSJ opens at home against Arlington on Sept. 3.
