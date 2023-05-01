Monday, Monday. Can't trust that day.
The Mamas and Papas sang those lyrics. The Mount St. Joseph and Middlebury boys tennis teams lived them.
It looked promising when the Mounties and Tigers arrived at the courts on Meadow Street on Monday. But by the time the matches began, the sky was ominous.
The ball went over the net very few times before the rain turned the courts wet.
It was decided to postpone the match with a tentative plan to resume play the matches on May 15 when the Mounties travel to Middlebury for a regularly scheduled match.
The players huddled underneath the pavilion to see if they could wait out the shower and start play again but it was soon decided that would not be the case.
MSJ is under new direction this year with Hurley Cavacas taking the reins.
After retiring at Fair Haven Union High School, he was hired to teach mathematics at MSJ and made coaching part of the package.
"It is a really great group of kids to work with," Cavacas said.
The Mounties are off to an 0-3 start and boast four seniors — Richie Casimir, Narven Paul, Ryan LaForrest and Brian Pierce.
Middlebury coach Ken Schoen has a likely state title contender on his hands with everyone back from a team that went 12-2 last season.
The Tigers sport a 3-0 record and have handled Rice, Colchester and Mount Mansfield with relative ease.
"We do have a really good team," Schoen said.
He figures the Tigers can contend for the crown with the likes of Burlington and St. Johnsbury being the biggest hurdles.
Brian Newton is a leader in the Tigers' ranks as a junior and two-year captain.
Newton said the Tigers operate from a platform that emphasizes certain traits that he listed — physical, mental, emotional and kindness.
The Tigers showed their mettle and depth in their previous match before making the trip to Rutland.
They breezed to a 7-0 victory over Mount Mansfield, The Tigers, in fact, have only dropped one game this spring, winning by scores of 7-0, 5-1 and 7-0.
The Tigers took care of business in straight sets against MMU. The closest call of the day came at No. 3 singles when Kellan Bartlett outlasted his opponent 7-5, 7-6.
The Tigers made it to the semifinals last season.
Myles Donohue was playing in the No. 1 singles slot for the Mounties before the action was halted.
Rounding out the singles rotation, in order, for MSJ were Richie Casimir, Brian Pierce, Malcolm Whitman and Luke Locsin.
The Mounties had just one doubles team and that was comprised of Narven and LaForrest.
