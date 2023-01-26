Otter Valley boys basketball coach Mike Stark put it plainly talking about the way his team came out offensively in the Otters' rivalry matchup with Mount St. Joseph.
"You can't score nine points in a half of basketball and expect to win a game," Stark said.
The Otters did, in fact, not win. MSJ pulled away in the second half to earn a season sweep of Otter Valley, winning 42-28 Thursday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
MSJ won the previous matchup with OV 69-57 at the House of Noise in Brandon.
The Otters didn't play well at all offensively, but the Mounties couldn't say much better for their effort in the opening half. Neither side could hit the ocean if they were standing right beside it.
A total of four field goals were scored in the first quarter and the same was the case in the second.
"It's a small court and it's tough to find the gaps in gym," Stark said. "Neither team was getting in a rhythm.
When the offense isn't rolling, some times a team has to hang its hat on the defensive end of the floor and both teams did that.
"Our defensive effort was really good, probably the best we played all year,, especially with no practice yesterday," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
"That's why we were up in the first half. Shots weren't going down and we were doing a good job of getting over screens, rebounding and limiting their chances. (Otter Valley) has some shooters."
The Mounties created some distance in the third quarter where they were first to find any sort of offensive flow. A 14-2 run to open the second half put MSJ in control and its lead would never touch single digits again.
"We wanted to be efficient offensively. That's how we're going to make our bread and butter," said Charbonneau of the second-half focus. "In the first half, we turned the ball over and we can't score if we don't have the basketball. We wanted to make sure we were running through our stuff and being patient."
The Otters found a hit of an offensive flow in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late to make their move.
it was a very emotional game, with guys not afraid to let their opponent know what they thought. The emotion spilled over to postgame where the verbal jabs continued, but nothing got physical and the teams went to their respective locker rooms.
Owen Traynor led all scorers with 18 points for MSJ. Keegan Greeley followed with eight points and Austin McLaughlin had six.
Poultney transfer Mason Boudreau provided a spark for the Mounties on the defensive end with five steals to go with seven rebounds.
"That was the best game he's played since he's been at MSJ," Charbonneau said. "I've been getting on his butt at practice, letting him know that he can impact the game in other ways. He's starting to learn that he can."
Logan Letourneau was the only Otter in double figures with 10 points. Drew Pelkey followed with six, going 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Otter Valley (4-8) is at Burr and Burton Academy on Monday. MSJ (7-3) welcomes undefeated Fair Haven to town on Monday.
