FAIR HAVEN — Mount St. Joseph's Andre Prunty didn't get his 1,000 career points. He got something far more meaningful — a trip to Barre Auditorium for the Division II semifinal game in the boys basketball tournament.
The Mounties earned their way to the ancient building by edging Fair Haven 36-31 in front of a capacity crowd on Friday night.
"My mindset was not the thousand points," Prunty said. "I know if we keep winning that I am going to get it up in Barre. This was about team ball."
He was embraced by a fan after the game who praised him for his unselfishness. She spoke for all of the MSJ fandom.
The rubber match — the Mounties and Slaters split close games during the season — was a grinder where neither team was able to separate itself from the other. Every pass was contested, every point valued, every offensive possession facing hell-bent-for-leather defense and every rebound precious.
One of MSJ's Jake Williams' rebounds down the stretch was solid gold.
It was still a one-possession game when Prunty misfired on a free throw with 5.2 seconds remaining. But it was not the Slaters corralling the rebound but Williams. He then canned both free throws to ice the game.
"Jake's rebound was the biggest rebound of the game," MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
Just after Helen Culpo finished singing the national anthem, Owen Traynor drilled a 3-point field goal to give the Mounties a 3-0 lead.
Sawyer Ramey's own 3 knotted the score and the game had the look of a shootout in the first minute.
Boy, did that script get altered.
The game became a grinder with both teams getting after it on defense.
The score at the end of the first was quarter was just 5-3 in favor of the Mounties.
"It is the best defense we have played all year," Charbonneau said.
The centerpiece of that defense was Prunty. He was assigned to the high-scoring Ramey and held him to 17 points.
"My mission was to play defense on No. 2 (Ramey)," Prunty said. "He still had a great game."
"Prunty did a great job on Sawyer," Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost said.
Prunty led the Mounties with 11 points, leaving him 11 shy of the 1,000-point milestone. Traynor followed with 10, Dezmond Krakowka added eight and Williams seven.
Krakowka, Peter Carlson and Williams were bruising on the boards, making certain the Mounties won the rebound battle.
Krakowka was solid all night, playing well late with four personal fouls.
"He played a great game," Charbonneau said.
Ramey led the Slaters with 17 points and canned a couple of 3-pointers. Noah Beayon had two 3s to finish with six points.
Charbonneau felt winning the battle of the boards was a big piece of the victory.
"If they don't get the ball, they can't get out in transition and they are very good in transition," Charbonneau said.
"If we don't rebound, we can't run," concurred Prenevost.
"But I am prod of our kids. They had a great season.
"Somebody's got to go to Barre and it's them."
The fourth-seeded Slaters complete the season with a 17-5 record.
The No. 5 Mounties take a 17-5 record to The Aud to face No. 1 and 20-1 North Country.
It was a turn-away crowd. The doors were locked before the game began.
"I didn't want to do it," Fair Haven Athletic Director Kim Alexander said, but added she had no choice.
Those unable to get a seat missed a great show in a game that was about as close as it could be throughout.
The Slaters held a 17-16 halftime lead and still were clinging to a 27-25 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The game was tied at 27-27 with 6:19 remaining when Krakowka was tagged with his fourth personal.
A few times, Prunty was able to make a long pass up the floor, the recipient usually being Traynor. That was the combination that clicked with 5:50 left in the game. Traynor rang up the layup, was fouled and completed the three-point play to put the Mounties in front, 30-27.
Williams scored inside to cushion the lead to 32-27 and the Mountie fans were beginning to feel it.
Fair Haven's Phil Bean made one of his two free throws to slice it to 32-28 with 2:29 remaining.
Ramey made an acrobatic shot falling away fro the basket and was fouled. He drained the free throw and it was 32-31.
That was still the score when the Mounties took a timeout with 46 ticks left on the clock.
The Mounties played with composure down the stretch and the Slaters were forced to foul.
They still had a heartbeat with just over five seconds to go but that's when Williams collected his solid gold rebound, complete with a ticket to Barre.
