The Mount St. Joseph baseball team is done being a team taken lightly in Division IV. The Mounties proved last year that they are focused on contending.
MSJ saw its season come to an end at the hands of Rutland County rival Proctor in the D-IV quarterfinals. It was a game where the Mounties led early on, before errors reared their ugly head, allowing the Phantoms to grab a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
“When we lost that last playoff game, a lot of guys took it really personally,” said MSJ coach Mike Callahan. “They worked extremely hard on all aspects of their game.”
Many players worked with Lincoln Pritchard, a former standout pitcher at Mill River who played on the Minutemen’s state championship team in 2014, to help improve pitching.
“We’ve been taking them out in the summer and the fall and even the wintertime,” Callahan said. “They’ve been at it. That’s great to see.”
MSJ lost a handful of seniors to graduation, most notably ace pitcher and shortstop Cole Blanchard.
His loss leaves a big hole at the top of the Mounties’ rotation, but MSJ has plenty of arms to help fill the void.
“We have a solid base,” Callahan said.
TJ Euber, Braedon McKeighan and Dom Valente are all returning pitchers. Juniors Matt Greeno, Kyle McGinnis and Anthony Cavalieri are all new additions to the staff.
Freshmen David Franzoni and Kyle Costales are also pitchers, as is senior Sam Paquin.
Callahan preaches versatility in his players, something that will only make them more valuable to the club when they need bodies in certain positions.
“It’s all about versatility. It’s basically if you earn it, you get it,” Callahan said.
The Mounties’ roster lists, Euber as a shortstop and Paquin as a second baseman. McKeighan and Ben Looney are first basemen. Valente can play either corner infield position and Franzoni is a third baseman.
Costales, Jack Fortier, Marquise Reed and new addition senior Andre Prunty are listed as utility players.
Prunty, a 1,000-point scorer in basketball, hasn’t played baseball in years, but has caught back on very quickly, according to Callahan.
Greeno, Cavalieri and senior Chase Wiegers are options in the outfield.
The Mounties are a pretty balanced club in terms of experience. They have four seniors, six juniors and four freshmen. All four freshmen have integrated well into the program. “David Franzoni has impressed us, even since last year when he came to our practices a few times,” Callahan said.
“Kyle Costales, Jack Fortier and Ben Looney have been putting in the work.”
MSJ opens the season with three straight road games, starting with Woodstock on April 15. The Mounties play their first game of the year St. Peter’s Field on April 28 against rival West Rutland.
MSJ baseball will be the only high school club calling the field home as the school will not field a softball team this season.
