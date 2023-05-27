David Franzoni meet Chase Razanouzki. They will be forever linked by the thrilling baseball doubleheader split on Saturday at St, Peter's Field.
Franzoni delivered a scorching line drive to left in the bottom of the seventh that scored Kyle Costales with the game-ending run for Mount St. Joseph's 6-5 victory over Proctor.
"I was just trying to get in the air to the outfield so he could tag and score," Franzoni said.
He did more than that. During this day and age when exit velocity has become a thing in baseball, Franzoni hit a shot that would have evoked some gaudy miles-per-hour conversation in a broadcast booth.
Game 2 saw Razanouski perform the same heroics. Proctor was the home team in the nightcap so the Phantoms were batting in the bottom of the seventh when Razanouski drilled a hard line drive over the shortstop's head that scored Aaron Brock with the game-ending run in a 13-12 victory for the Phantoms.
"I was just ready to hit anything. I had a 3-2 count and I just crushed it," Razanouski said.
MSJ's victory in the first game ended two streaks — a seven game winning streak for the Phantoms and a five-game losing streak for the Mounties.
It has been a bizarre season for the Mounties who began the campaign at 8-0 and then endured the five-game losing streak.
MSJ's Dominic Valente said it was important to the team's psyche to end the drought.
"This boosts our confidence up by winning that game," said Valente, one of six seniors honored before the game on MSJ's Senior Day.
Also recognized were his classmates Matt Greeno, Braedon McKeighan, Anthony Cavalieri. Kyle McGinnis and Marquise Reed.
The day meant that the Phantoms ended the regular season with a record of 12-3 and the Mounties at 9-6.
GAME ONE
MSJ 6, Proctor 5
Proctor's ace Jacob Patch was pitching with a badly damaged finger on his pitching hand that he had injured on the roof of the dugout during practice.
He was still effective enough to pile up eight strikeouts in his five innings before leaving with a 4-3 lead.
Aaron Brock pitched the final two innings. He struck out two and surrendered two straight straight hits in the seventh including the game-winner by Franzoni.
MSJ starter Matt Greeno was a bulldog. He went the distance and struck out 11.
Leading MSJ's six-hit attack were McKeighan and Costales with two hiits apiece. Costales' day included a two-run triple.
Greeno was the quintessential leadoff man, drawing three walks.
The Phantoms pounded out eight hits. Cam Cannucci led the hit parade with a single and RBI dpouble and Patch had a hit and a sacrifice fly.
Richardson had the defensive play of the game by throwing out a runner at the plate in the first inning from center field.
GAME TWO
Proctor 13, MSJ 12
This game had the earmarks of a high-scoring affair from the beginning with seven runs scored in the first inning.
The Mounties scored three in the top of the first on just one hit, a crisp single to right by Anthony Cavalieri. Two hit batsmen, two walks and an error contributed to the Mounties' cause.
But Proctor answered with four in the home half of the frame. Cam Cannucci drove home one run, Merrill got another home with a sacrifice fly and a couple of MSJ errors kept things going.
The game was deadlocked 5-5 entering the top of the fifth when MSJ scored twice to take the lead, an RBI double by McKeighan keying the inning.
Then, the Phantoms exploded with a five-run sixth to take a 10-7 lead.
Patch, Razanouski and Merrill had hits in the inning but the rally was fueled errors.
The Mounties responded with their own big inning, plating five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 12-10 lead. Vincent Cavalieri's two-run single was the big hit of the inning but, again, an intentional walk and two costly errors aided the uprising.
That only set the stage for Razanouski in the bottom of the seventh.
Richardson started it all by drawing a walk, Patch reached on an error and Richardson reached on another error. Patch also scored on an error and Razanouski smoked the ball into left-center to end the game.
That was Razanouski's fourth hit of the game and he reached base in all five trips to the plate. Patch added three hits and Cannucci two.
Anthony Cavalieri led the Mounties with a couple of hits.
McKeighan started for the Mounties and was relieved by Kyle McGinnis in the fourth.
Cam Cannucci got the start for the Phantoms and worked the first three innings. He was followed by Merrill and Roy Gee.
NOTES: Northern Vermont University-Lyndon coach Cam Curler was at the first game to eyeball the talent. ... It was a long day for Cannucci who caught the first game, was the starting pitcher in the second and completed a "tripleheader" by attending the tryout for Lakes Region American Legion baseball team. ... Richardson is named for Olympic skier Bode Miller. ... Anthony Cavalieri will be attending Castleton University in the fall while being a member of the Mill River Union High football coaching staff. Cavalieri was a quarterback at Mill River last season.
