BRANDON — When a team has a player that poses a matchup problem for an opponent, the smart money is that they're going to take advantage of that option.
Sophomore Dezmond Krakowka poses a matchup problem every time he touches the floor for the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team. He put his talent on display in a 69-57 victory against rival Otter Valley Saturday afternoon at the House of Noise.
Krakowka stands well above 6-feet tall and has a body much more developed physically than many his age. The Otters just didn't have an answer for his physicality.
It took MSJ a while to start exploring the option of feeding Krakowka in the post. The Mounties went into the half leading by just one point after an eight-point first-quarter lead was nearly foully erased.
Krakowka had scored just six points in the second half and had two field goals. A flip switched in the second half and he was a lot more aggressiveness getting to the bucket, finishing most times that he got there.
"We had to get me going in the second half," Krakowka said. "The shots weren't falling in the first half, so we had to get it inside."
"We weren't getting enough touches into the paint," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau about the first half. "We felt we were much bigger, so we had to play inside-outside.
"This is the best game Dez has played his whole high school career. He finished around the rim and made free throws. I think we might have found the balance we're looking for."
Krakowka scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter where the Mounties pushed their lead to double digits on multiple occasions. He also wouldn't be denied on the boards, grabbing 16 rebounds.
MSJ scored the first six points of the third quarter, setting the tone for what was to come.
Otter Valley coach Mike Stark stressed to his team the importance of playing well coming out of the break and continuing the momentum the Otters had built up in the second quarter. His side didn't take advantage and it cost them.
"We came out flat in the second half. We talked about breaking the game up into a mini game," Stark said. "The first three minutes of that third quarter were going to determine who won. (MSJ) came out and got to the rim and we didn't"
MSJ continued to build its lead in the fourth, going on an 11-0 to open the frame that effectively put the game out of reach. The Otters showed fight down the stretch scoring the game's last five points, but it wasn't enough to make a big dent in the Mounties' advantage.
Owen Traynor, coming off a school record 53-point performance earlier in the week, continued his hot shooting. He scored 13 of his team-high 26 points in the first quarter on Saturday.
Guard Austin McLaughlin joined Traynor and Krakowka in double figures with 11 points.
Logan Letourneau had 19 points to pace Otter Valley. Per usual, he was a marksman from deep. Drew Pelkey was a key cog in the Otters' second quarter success, scoring eight of his 15 points. Owen Thomas and Connor Denis both had seven points for Otter Valley.
The Otters fell to 3-5 with the loss.
MSJ improved to 6-2 and has arguably its biggest test of the season coming up on Wednesday, when two-time defending Division II champion Montpelier comes to town for a state championship game rematch.
