The Springfield boys basketball team is trying to establish a winning culture under first-year coach Kraig Harlow.
After a pair of seasons where wins were rare, the Cosmos are taking steps to get back to relevancy. The road to relevancy can be a bit bumpy though and that showed in the 65-49 loss to Division II contender Mount St. Joseph on Monday at McDonough Gymnasium.
Springfield was competitive for long stretches, but quick runs by the Mounties were critical in MSJ taking control.
Especially in the first half, the Mounties did a much better job of closing quarters than the Cosmos.
MSJ went on a 7-0 run to close the first quarter that gave the home side a lead it wouldn't surrender again and went on a 10-0 run late in the second that turned a three-point game into a 13-point game in a flash.
"We just weren't able to recover," Harlow said. "(MSJ coach) Chris (Charbonnneau) does a great job. His kids love to shoot.
"We compete every night. This program is changing the tides from years past. We compete every second and we don't quit and we work together as a team. Come playoff time, we should be very formidable."
"We did a great job against their zone moving the ball, probably the best we've done all year," Charbonneau said.
Springfield hung around after the break, getting as close as 13 points on multiple occasions, but another one of those MSJ runs put the game well out of reach as the Mounties' lead swelled to 20.
"I thought we had a chance going into the fourth and could make a run at them," Harlow said.
MSJ did a great job getting out in transition in the second half, getting stops and playing fast on the break.
"We've been trying to work on our transition a little bit because I think we have some pretty good athletes," Charbonneau said. "That all starts the defensive end, getting stops and rebounding. I think we struggled a little early on, but we did a better job after that."
Owen Traynor led the MSJ attack with 22 points, followed by Keegan Greeley's 13 and Dez Krakowka's 10.
Greeley was a spark plug for the Mounties all night long and was especially crucial in MSJ's run late in the first half where it fully took control of the game. He came up with some clutch offensive rebounds in key moments for the Mounties as well.
"Keegan has been great all year. Every day, he's trying to get better," Charbonneau said. "I've said to him, 'if you become a little more of a playmaker, we're going to be even better.' He's been playmaking a lot, even just getting rebounds and stuff like that."
Springfield's James Gultekin continued his breakout campaign with a 30-point effort on Monday. The sophomore guard accounted for 14 of the Cosmos' 20 first-half points and was arguably even better after the break.
Tanner Gintof provided a bit of help in the second half, where he scored 11 of his 13 points, including eight in the third.
Springfield (3-13) has another huge challenge on Thursday, hosting two-loss Hartford.
MSJ (10-5) welcomes undefeated rival Fair Haven to Rutland the same night. The Slaters outlasted the Mounties in a 36-32 defensive battle earlier in the season.
