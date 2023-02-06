Mount St. Joseph sophomore Dezmond Krakowka can be a force to deal with on the block.
He stands above most people that guard him, has a body much more developed than many his age and has great post moves that complete the package.
The Mounties' boys basketball team used Krakowka in a big way down the stretch of their home contest against Division III Woodstock and he helped MSJ pull away for a 49-38 win at McDonough Gymnasium Monday night.
The Mounties needed an answer in the fourth quarter because all of the momentum was with the Wasps.
Woodstock closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run that tied the game heading into the fourth quarter.
MSJ fed Krakowka early and often in the fourth and it paid dividends as he converted in the paint and got himself to the line for extra opportunities.
The sophomore big man was dealing with foul trouble in the first half, but did a nice job of avoiding fouling out after the break.
"Dez being in foul trouble has been our nemesis," said Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau. "We needed to get the ball inside to him in the second half. He closed it out."
"Their size and physicality hurt us and they wore us down a bit in the second half," said Woodstock coach Steve Landon. "We knew that could be the case. We didn't knock down a lot of shots like we normally do."
Krakowka scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. He was followed in the scorebook by Keegan Greeley with 12 points and Owen Traynor with six.
Woodstock hung around and kept the game within a few possessions for much of the fourth quarter, but the Wasps had to resort to fouling for much of the last two minutes and that allowed MSJ to add some cushion to its lead.
The Wasps are suffering through a tough season, but they are a lot more competitive than their 4-9 record lets on.
The team has skilled players, led by the likes of Declan McCullough and Ezra Lockhart, who are never afraid to mix it up with opponents.
McCullough played a big part in getting Woodstock going after an ice cold start in the first quarter, where the Wasps scored just three points and had one field goal, by Lockhart.
The senior guard scored seven points in the second quarter as Woodstock chipped away at the deficit and added six more in the third, capped by a pair of great takes to the hoop that tied the game going into the fourth.
"Our guys don't quit," Landon said.
Charbonneau pointed to a lull in effort on the boards and MSJ turnovers that allowed the Wasps to get back into the game after the early dominance.
McCullough led Woodstock with 18 points, followed by Lockhart's 10. Lockhart had a double-double, also grabbing 11 rebounds.
It doesn't get easier for Woodstock as it hosts two-loss Hartford on Friday, but the Wasps welcome the chances to get better against elite competition.
"We're not getting Ws, but I don't want to play us in the playoffs in Division III," Landon said.
MSJ (8-5) snapped a two-game skid with Monday's win and hosts Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.