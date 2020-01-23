Mount St. Joseph narrowly defeated the Woodstock boys basketball team Thursday night in a 77-75 overtime thriller.
Keegan Chadburn’s free throw iced the game, as the Wasps couldn’t sink a buzzer-beating shot.
The teams were neck and neck throughout the whole game, but the Mounties kept a slight advantage over the Wasps heading into the half. Woodstock took the lead early in the third quarter, but MSJ came back to overtake them.
The game went down to the wire, and the teams were tied 63-63 at the end of regulation.
Mounties coach Chris Charbonneau was happy to get the win, but wasn’t pleased with how his team played down the stretch.
“A win’s a win, but we came out super flat,” Charbonneau said. “We had some crucial turnovers and missed a lot of free throws.”
Andre Prunty had 21 points for MSJ, while Chadburn had 19 and Cole Blanchard had 17.
Harrison Morse was dominant for the Wasps with 37 points, while Ryan Ducharme had 13 points.
MSJ improves to 6-6 and travels to play Catskill at the Washington Ave Armory in Albany, N.Y. on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 71,
Green Mountain 19
CHESTER —The West Rutland girls basketball team defeated Green Mountain 71-19 Thursday night.
The Chieftains played with the Golden Horde for a bit, but Westside eventually took over.
“We lost to a better, more experienced team,” said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum. “We’re a really young team.”
Kiana Grabowski had 19 points to lead all scorers for West Rutland. Isabell Lanfear had 12 points and Elizabeth Bailey had 10.
Kim Cummings led the way for the Chieftains with nine points, while Grace Tyrell had six.
The Golden Horde (10-0) return to their home court Monday to host White River Valley at 7 p.m. The Chieftains (2-7) take on Bellows Falls Saturday in the first of a series of road games.
Poultney 27, Leland & Gray 17
POULTNEY — The Poultney girl’s basketball team defeated Leland & Gray 27-17 Thursday night in a low-scoring match-up.
The Blue Devils had good control of their court, leading the Rebels 21-8 at the half. The team struggled in the second half, but Poultney did not have a lot of turnovers and guarded its basket well.
“We just played really good defense,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Grace Hayes was the runaway top scorer of the game with 19 points, and the only player in double figures.
Sydney Hesscock led L&G in points with six.
The Blue Devils (3-6) return to action Monday to take on Black River at 6:30 p.m. in Ludlow.
FOOTBALL
Vermont Football Clinic
The Vermont High School Coaches Association is hosting the annual football clinic at Rutland High School again this year.
The clinic is to be held on Friday, March 20.
It will include nine lecture hours; starting with three one-hour sessions at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
The cost of the clinic will also include a buffet pass for a social following Friday’s sessions.
The association has put together an exciting group of topics delivered by some of the most respected college and high school coaches in the Northeast. Many of the top college coaches from around New England will be speaking and vendors from around the Northeast will also be present.
These coaches will be available to answer any of questions and to help promote, teach and further appreciate the great game of football.
If you are looking for a clinic where the speakers are readily available to answer your specific questions, this clinic is for you.
The cost of the clinic is as follows:
Vt. High School Coaches Association Member and any staff member of that school – $30 per person – and non-members – $35 per person.
