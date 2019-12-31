WINDSOR - The last boys basketball game of 2019 was a battle from the beginning with Windsor and Mount St. Joseph playing the first quarter to a 15-15 stalemate. MSJ had to overcome a six-point halftime deficit to earn a 70-54 victory.
Windsor took a 33-27 lead into halftime. Ethan Lawyer beat the buzzer with a 3-point field goal to give the Yellow Jackets their six-point lead.
But it was the Mounties who came out of the locker room on fire. They took a 53-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
MSJ got contributions from a lot of players with Chris Charbonneau using 10 players.
"I guess we've got some depth so that's good," Charbonneau said.
When the Mounties went to halftime trailing, Charbonneau was far from confident.
"I was not feeling good about things at that point," he said. "We were flat in the second quarter and we were in some foul trouble. We didn't play very good defense in the first half."
The Mounties picked up the intensity and after building that 10-point lead by the end of the third quarter, they were able to run away from the Jacks.
Keegan Chadburn led the Mounties in scoring with 17. Dave Mercure had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Cole Blanchard added 13 points and post player Jake Williams had nine points to go with 13 rebounds.
It halted a two-game losing streak for the 2-3 Mounties.
MSJ hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday. MSJ and the Bulldogs met earlier in the season in Manchester with BBA winning 53-39.
Windsor (2-2) hosts Rivendell on Friday.
Windsor fans should also note that there is a time change for Saturday's important Division III showdown at Thetford. The varsity contest is now slated for 4 p.m.
