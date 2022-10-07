Mount St. Joseph’s 10-0 victory over Twin Valley in girls soccer action at Abatiell Field on Friday was a day Cindi Carranza won’t soon forget.
The senior goalie became a field player for the second half and notched her first varsity goal.
“I finally got on the field. It felt amazing seeing that ball go in,” Carranza said.
“it was so much fun, but I do miss defense, too.”
Lauren Costales took over in the net for the second half and she had already marked in the book plenty during the first 40 minutes. Costales had two goals and three assists.
“I have had kind of a a dry spell scoring. We didn’t want to run up the score but we needed some confidence back,” Costales said.
Some confidence evaporated in the face of a 4-0 loss to Arlington in the previous game and getting that finishing feeling back was a tonic.
MSJ boys coach Josh Souza and Matt Anderson took the reins for coach Lori Patterson who was unavailable.
The Mounties gave their stand-in coaches an early cushion, building a 7-0 lead by halftime.
Alyssa Fullam got the scoring started off an assist from Costales less than four minutes into the game.
Costales scored with a hard line drive from 25 yards out and then eighth grader Isabella Anderson scored with Costales assisting.
Anderson struck again only 19 seconds later.
Emma Blodorn’s shot found the under part of the crossbar and Costales finished it off.
Blodorn then buried an unobstructed shot and Alyssa Fullam followed with another goal that gave the Mounties a 7-0 lead before the midway point of the first half.
The outcome safely tucked away, Souza began sprinkling his lineup with players that do not always get a lot of playing time. There was also plenty of shuffling of positions.
The scoring did not stop. Blodorn unleashed a cross that Carranza one-timed past keeper Alanna Bevilacqua for the moment she will treasure for a long time.
Riley Collins then converted a cross from Anderson and then Sara Schmelzenbach netted her first varsity goal to complete the scoring.
Costales was the centerpiece of the attack in the first half with her two goals and three assists. Anderson and Fullam also had two goals each.
Collins had an assist to go with her goal and Poet Cotter earned herself an assist.
The victory pushed the Mounties’ record to 6-4 and into territory where they can entertain realistic notions of a home playoff game.
“This team feels more like a family than any other year,” Carranza said.
Carranza and Costales are the only seniors on a young team that includes eighth graders Anderson, Abi Fullam and Cotter.
Sophomore Maya Traska nearly got in on the scoring with several strong scoring bids late in the game after she was moved up from the defense. She had a couple of shots on goal.
Most importantly, she gained some confidence in her left foot after being implored by the coaches to use it.
While the Mounties are young, the Wildcats are even younger as coach Taryn Lawrence tries building a program for the future.
Lillian Barber is the lone Twin Valley senior on a squad that lists six eighth graders.
The Wildcats are 0-9 and still looking for their first goal of the season.
They had little time in the offensive third but Chloe Joyce did have a shot on goal when the score was still 1-0.
Twin Valley has another tough test on Tuesday when three-time defending state champion Proctor pays a visit to Hayford Field.
The Mounties gun for their seventh win that day at Mill River.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.