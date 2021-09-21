WEST RUTLAND — Lauren Costales scored four minutes into the second half and then Mount St. Joseph had to withstand a furious charge by West Rutland to preserve the 1-0 victory in girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Costales’ goal was the result of a great run by Brooke Bishop that started about midfield. She gave the ball up to Costales in the box and the junior buried it.
“It was a nice cross. Perfect timing,” said Costales of the assist from Bishop.
The victory hikes the Mounties’ record to 4-0.
Asked if she envisioned her team being perfect through the first four games when practice began, Costales said, “I was hoping for it. It has been a good season.
“We have a lot of new girls and we are really coming together.”
After Costales scored, it seemed to create some urgency for the West Rutland team. They were relentless in attacking and dominated most of the second half.
“They definitely put more pressure on our defense (in the second half),” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
Putting on a ton of it was Westside freshman Aubrey Beaulieu. She had a couple of hard shots from point blank range. One of them was on goal, but the bullet was right at MSJ keeper Cindi Carranza.
Sohyr Perry, Anna Cyr, Peyton Guay and Isabella Coombs all made life very interesting for Carranza.
Gabby Griffith, playing nothing like the eighth grader she is, was the catalyst for much of Westside’s attacking with her runs down the wing.
But Carranza was equal to the task and she also had one of the league’s best defenders in front of her. Tiana Gallipo was money in the bank with her clears under pressure and booming kicks up the field.
“She is good and she is doing a good job back there working with freshman backs,” Patterson said.
The Golden Horde had a stranglehold on most of the second half but the Mounties finally got their game back in the late stages of the contest.
“The last 10 to 12 minutes we finally got it together,” Patterson said.
“We just could not get the ball in,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said of the frustration of knocking and knocking without getting through the door.
The Golden Horde falls to 3-2 and gets ready for a game under the lights in Arlington.
The Mounties will play at Otter Valley on Saturday morning. The 10 a.m. start is part of the Otters’ Homecoming.
MSJ knew goals would come hard against Westside’s talented and aggressive keeper Serena Coombs.
They had a great chance in the opening minutes when Bishop made a run at the goal but Coombs covered it up with a sprawling save.
Emma Blodorn had another scoring opportunity with a header off a corner kick.
Sisters Taylor and Emma Blodorn were a big piece of MSJ’s offense with their well struck corner kicks, strong throw-ins and balls lofted into the box.
While Westside attacked with gusto in the second half, it was MSJ putting on mammoth pressure in the first half without cashing in until four minutes remained.
The Mounties were getting the ball in the box repeatedly but not making that final connection.
“Somebody has got to want that in there. Let’s go,” Patterson implored, wanting to see more hunger from her players.
The Mounties attacked and attacked in that first half but it was the Horde finishing the last of those first 40 minutes strong.
Beaulieu had two nears misses in the final minute from close range, nailing the one shot at Carranza and putting the other over the bar.
It was a game of near misses for the Golden Horde. They will hope to convert more of those chances on Sept. 28 under the bright lights of Arlington Rec Park.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.