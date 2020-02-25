BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team ended its playoff run Tuesday night with a 61-52 loss against Burlington.
Rutland coach Mike Wood cited turnovers as a major factor to the loss, but said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We battled,” Wood said. “For stretches, we played really well.”
The Raiders were up by three points with four minutes left to play, but a 3-pointer by the Seahorses’ Jensen Daly tied the game, and Burlington took the win.
Evan Pockette scored a game high 21 points. His brother, Eli, and teammate Noah Depoy recorded 11 points each.
Daly was the top scorer for Burlington with 19 points, followed by Seth Jackson with 14 points.
Burlington advances to the quarterfinals and faces Rice Memorial in South Burlington Friday.
Milton 59, MSJ 50 (OT)
MILTON — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team was eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday night with 59-50 loss against Milton in overtime.
The teams exchanged the lead through the game, with Milton up by 10 points at one point and MSJ up by six points at another.
The Mounties were up towards the end of the fourth quarter, but a foul hurt them as the Yellowjackets sank two free throws to bring the game into overtime. From there, Milton pulled away to win the game.
Andre Prunty recorded the most points for MSJ with 19. Maddox Traynor followed with 15 points.
The Yellowjackets’ Kyle Brown also recorded 19 points, while Brandon Dallas Jr. scored 17 points.
Milton advances to the quarterfinals and faces Fair Haven Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 59, Springfield 45
SPRINGFIELD — Otter Valley defeated the Springfield girls basketball team 59-45 Tuesday night.
Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah stated that his team led from the get go and cited a complete team effort and great defensive play by Julia Eastman and Alia Edmunds as contributing factors to the win.
Livia Bernhardt led all scorers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Alice Kieth recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds while Mary Kingsley recorded 10 points, including five assists.
Gabby Wardwell led the Cosmos in scoring with 16 points. Teammate Hailey Perham scored 14 points.
The Otters (8-11) play their Senior Game and final game of the season Thursday when they host Woodstock at 7 p.m. The Cosmos (10-8) travel to Hartford Thursday to take on the Hurricanes at 7 p.m.
Mid-Vermont 49, Proctor 38
SHARON — The Proctor girls basketball team fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 49-38 Tuesday night.
The teams were neck and neck in the first half, with the game tied at 24. Then, Mid-Vermont began to take over.
“They really outplayed us,” said Proctor assistant Lisa Hughes.
Maddie Flanders led Proctor in scoring with 11 points, followed by Maggie McKearin recorded nine points.
Emma Foster and Hayley Goodwin were the top scorers of the game with 13 points each.
The Phantoms (16-3) host Poultney Friday at 7 p.m. for their Senior Night.
Rivendell 46, Green Mountain 22
CHESTER — Green Mountain fell to the Rivendell girls basketball team 46-22 Tuesday night.
The Chieftains were down by nine points at the half, but poor passes and turnovers widened the gap as they were outscored 19-5 in the third quarter.
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain in scoring with 15 points.
Adele Tilden led all scorers with 16 points.
The Chieftains (2-17) play their last game of the season Friday when they host White River Valley at 7 p.m.
MSJ 38, Arlington 22
ARLINGTON —The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team finished their season strong Tuesday night with a 38-22 win over Arlington.
MSJ held the lead throughout the game, outscoring the Eagles 18-8 in the first half, and then 20-14 in the second.
Selina Wilbur led MSJ in scoring with 13 points. Teammate Jillian Perry followed with seven points.
Schuylar Nolan had a game high 16 points for Arlington.
The Mounties finish their season 12-8 and sixth in Division IV.
Bellows Falls 67, West Rutland 61
WESTMINSTER — West Rutland’s perfect run was cut short Tuesday night with a 67-61 loss against Bellows Falls.
The loss ended the longest winning streak in West Rutland sports history.
Westside (18-1) plays its last game of the season Friday when it travels to Townshend to face Leland & Gray at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 54, Keene State 46
CASTLETON — The Castleton women’s basketball team advanced to the Little East Tournament Semifinals Tuesday night with a 54-46 win over Keene State.
Alexis Quenneville and Emilee Bose opened things up for the Spartans with layups and jump shots.
The Owls kept rhythm, but Castleton continued to open up the gap in the first quarter.
A couple 3-pointers from Abby Grandmaison and Katie Martineau put Keene State’s deficit to only one point in the second. Castleton continued to stay on top, however, with baskets from Quenneville and Elise Magro.
The teams continued to exchange blows in the third, but Castleton sustained its lead. A buzzer-beater by Brooke Raiche put the Spartans up by nine points.
Going into the fourth quarter, the Spartans began to pull away, extending their lead to 11 points. Grandmaison brought the gap down to single digits, and Castleton called a timeout with less than a minute left in the game.
Fouls took a toll on the Owls, however, and Quenneville and Raiche sank a couple free throws to seal the deal for the Spartans.
Magro scored a game high 17 points with six rebounds, followed by Quenneville with 15 points and four rebounds.
Grandmaison was the top scorer for Keene State with 13 points.
The Spartans face Rhode Island College Thursday at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY’S PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Mount Mansfield 51, Colchester 36
BBA 67, BFA-St. Albans 58
Division II
North Country 68, Mount Abe 49
Missisquoi 46, Lyndon 45
Montpelier 64, Spaulding 47
Division III
Hazen 85, Leland & Gray 48
Stowe 67, Windsor 60
Division IV
Danville 83, Richford 39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.