The intensity is always palpable when the Rutland and Mount St. Joseph boys basketball teams go head-to-head.
The two squads won’t have to wait long to meet their cross-town rivals, they’ll open up against each other on Monday at Keefe Gymnasium.
“The guys are itching and ready to go,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau. “There’s inner-town rival aspect to it. A lot of the kids know each other.”
“Our guys would play anyone you put in front of them right now,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
The guard matchup should be one to watch. Rutland’s Evan Pockette was one of the Ravens’ go-to scorers last year. His younger brother Eli Pockette earned some starts as a freshman and Jack Coughlin was a sparkplug off the bench.
The Mounties have experience in spades in their backcourt. Andre Prunty is a great facilitator and can shoot, Maddox Traynor is a 3-point marksman and Cole Blanchard and Keegan Chadburn both have size that can be utilized on the wing and down low.
The addition of Jeremiah Green will help as well.
“I have senior leadership at the guard position and so does Woody,” Charbonneau said.
Rutland’s Pockette brothers aren’t the only brothers that will be in the game. Maddox Traynor’s younger brother Owen Traynor plays for Rutland, so the siblings will go against each other on Monday.
“Owen can shoot,” Charbonneau said of the opposing guard.
The game could come down to post play. The Ravens will have their hands full trying to keep MSJ center Jake Williams in check. The 6-foot-5 Williams scored 17 points when the rivals met last year and controlled the boards.
Rutland’s Noah Depoy is no stranger to competing with bigs that have height on him. Luke DelBianco and Slade Postemski are a pair of other post players that could see time guarding Williams.
“It will be big for Jake to take advantage of his size,” Charbonneau said. “He’s looked really good in practices.”
“It will be about minimizing the damage that Jake can do,” Wood said. “They have guys who can space the floor around him too.”
Both teams have tried to keep themselves loose during this extended offseason and have something to prove when the ball is thrown up on Monday.
“We’re ready to go. The guys have heard a lot about other Rutland County teams and they want to prove what they can do,” Charbonneau said.
“We’re looking good. The energy has been there from the start. The guys are eager to play,” Wood said.
Intrasquad scrimmages are fun, but there’s nothing like the real thing.
That game will be the primer for a rare girls basketball matchup between Rutland and MSJ on Tuesday. A Division I team going against a D-IV team doesn’t happen often nowadays, but it’s just another oddity this mid-pandemic season brings.
There are plenty of other must-see games during the first week of the full winter sports slate.
Opening night on Friday, the Fair Haven girls basketball team begins the road it hopes ends up in the same place it has for seven years running, Barre Auditorium.
The Slaters are tested right out of the gate with one of the teams that almost knocked them off last year, Burr and Burton. It took overtime for Fair Haven to put BBA away 42-33.
Both teams have a solid amount of their core coming back for this season, so this one could live up to the hype again. Just as it was last year, the matchup in the post between Slaters senior Courtney Brewster and Bulldogs senior Carol Herbert is one to watch.
Friday is also the start of two new coaching eras at Mill River. Ben Smith and his young Minutemen boys squad travels to experienced Poultney, while Ryan Csizmesia and the MRU girls host an up-and-coming Blue Devils team.
Not much in the area beats the rivalry between Proctor and West Rutland and Rutland County hoops fans don’t have to wait long for the teams to matchup. Westside hosts the Proctor boys on Friday and Phantom girls on Saturday. All teams have eyes on Barre, so both games should be fun to watch.
On Thursday, a veteran D-III Green Mountain boys squad gets a crack at one of Division IV’s best in Twin Valley. The Chieftains lost twice to Twin Valley last year, but gave the Wildcats all they could handle, especially in their five-point loss early in the season.
In the college ranks, the Castleton University women’s basketball team is scheduled to be at Keene State on Wednesday.
Rutland High fans will want to keep an eye on that one. Spartans sophomore guard Elise Magro will be going up against her former RHS teammate Rylee Burgess, who is in her freshman year with the Owls.
Burgess has already racked up a Little East Conference Rookie of the Week, so Castleton has its hands full trying to stop her.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
