Yogi Berra once supposedly said, “It gets late early out here.”
The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team knew the feeling on Friday. Winless Long Trail was pushing hard, attacking in the offensive third and had designs on an upset against unbeaten Mount St. Joseph with the score tied 1-1.
It was getting late, overtime beckoning.
But with 12:03 remaining, Sienna Diezel netted the game-winner, putting in a rebound off a corner kick back into the net.
As so often happens in soccer, goals came easier for the Mounties after they got the big one. Taylor Blodorn scored with 10:38 left and Lauren Costales got another with 9:22 remaining to give the Mounties a 4-1 victory
It keeps their record spotless at 6-0.
“We needed to score. We didn’t want to go to overtime,” Diezel said.
And as far as the pressure of being undefeated, the Mounties are handling that just fine.
“It’s one game at a time,” Diezel said.
That next one is on Monday at Twin Valley.
MSJ took a 1-0 lead to halftime.
The goal came seven minutes into the game and it was a beauty on a sister-to-sister cross. Taylor Blodorn had the dangerous looking cross — or possibly a hybrid between a cross and a shot. It nearly went over the goal line but Emma Blodorn made certain that it did, finishing it off.
The Mounties threatened plenty during this first 40 minutes on the Blodorn sisters’ well struck balls from just about anywhere and the deep runs and shots by Brooke Bishop.
The Mountain Lions were not without chances of their own. They had a few of them and one of the best came when Olivia Cole-Bugay and MSJ keeper Cindi Carranza met at the ball simultaneously. The ball was loose near the goal but LTS could not capitalize.
The Mountain Lions were awarded a penalty kick when Cole-Bugay was taken down in the box. Alana Walsh drilled it perfectly and the game was knotted at a goal apiece with 33 minutes still to play.
Nobody scored for the next 21 minutes and part of the reason for the drought was outstanding goalie play by Carranza and Long Trail’s Molly Luikart. They both had to make numerous tough saves in heavy traffic.
“Cindi has a big heart and she wants to learn,” MSJ coach Lori Patterson said.
Perhaps Carranza’s best stop came when she denied the Lions with a diving deflection with 21:30 to be played.
Long Trail had a golden opportunity to take the lead before Diezel struck. There were 16 minutes remaining when Cole-Bugay played a ball to Maddie DiStasio and DiStasio got off a hard shot that whistled inches wide of the far post.
It is puzzling how the Mountain Lions could be 0-8. They bore no resemblance to a winless team.
Patterson was not surprised.
“Long Trail has a strong team. Two years ago they beat us and I reminded the girls of that before the game,” Patterson said.
Long Trail coach John Schneble has seen his Mountain Lions lose a lot of games like this, games they were in with a chance to win late in the contest.
“For 30 minutes in the second half we had the ball in there with chances to score,” Schneble said.
Patterson liked what she saw from freshman Emma Wiegers.
“Emma Wiegers knows where to put the ball way beyond being a freshman, for sure,” Patterson said.
Patterson knows the Mounties have to step up their game.
“We are winning our games but we aren’t blowing anyone out of the water,” the coach said.
Still, a ‘W’ is a ‘W’ and right now being on the right side of the scoreboard is making the game a whole lot of fun at Mount St. Joseph.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.