Dominating possession comes down to effort. A team can impart its will upon a game and swing the pendulum of momentum in their direction.
The Mount St. Joseph did just in Friday afternoon's 3-0 win against Sharon Academy at Abatiell Field.
The Mounties dominated possession throughout and it led to a massive advantage in the shot department, outshooting the Phoenix 32-6.
"We've been a lot more active in the 50-50 game. You see Dom Valente the last two or three games taking on the role of being that guy," said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
"He's now the standard for that and guys are having to step up to reach that same level. When you see the possession game like it is today, you're able to move and switch the field."
Ryan Laforest had his fingerprints all over Friday's win. Sophomore Kyle Costales sent off a great cross from the right side to the far post, where Laforest was making a run.
Laforest took an initial shot that wasn't true, but he took a second effort and beat Sharon sophomore keeper Hayden Hewitt.
"(Ryan) has probably gotten the most of my wrath. He now has his effort level and he's buying into everything," Souza said.
"It's really neat. I always knew he had the potential within and he's finally letting it out. It's his senior year, so you have to leave it all out there."
Laforest found the back of the net himself in the second half, coming on an assist by Narven Paul early in the second half.
Costales finished the scoring on a penalty kick with 8:17 left to play. Costales went low to the left side of the goal to net the shot.
Costales and Kingston Cotter, among others, are part of an impressive sophomore group that has taken on a bigger role this season.
"The sophomore group that were freshmen last year have grown more than any group that I've had yet," Souza said. "They're giving so many minutes. It took me some time to trust and that's a learning experience for me. It's a growing process."
It was a busy day for Hewitt, who gave an impassioned speech at halftime trying to motivate his team. He finished the day with 20 saves.
Dom Phillips has four saves for the Mounties. Ricky Gilliam also had some action in goal late in the contest.
MSJ (3-3) is winners of three straight after beginning the year 0-3. The Mounties graduated a ton of experience, so there was bound to be an adjustment period.
"It's still game to game and practice to practice for this team. You have to start to believe in what we're doing," Souza said. "They're young and they're growing into that confidence. Every group is different, so it's trying to find what brings out the special things in each group."
MSJ is at Long Trail on Tuesday.
