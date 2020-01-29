A strong second-half effort helped the Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team pull away from Arlington in a 34-20 win Wednesday night.
Both defenses were locked in throughout the first half and MSJ led 13-11 at the break. The Mounties found an offensive flow in the third quarter and that helped them grab the win.
“We were getting good looks,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. “We stopped taking quick shots and ran our offense in the second half.”
Selina Wilbur played a crucial role in the Mounties’ third-quarter success, scoring nine of her team-high 11 in the frame. Ella Paquin had eight points and 11 rebounds for MSJ. Schuylar Nolan and Denita Moore both had eight points for Arlington.
The Mounties move to 7-6 and host West Rutland on Saturday.
Vergennes 51,
Otter Valley 46
VERGENNES — The Otter Valley girls basketball team fell to Vergennes 51-46 Wednesday night. The Otters (3-7) play again Friday at 7 p.m. when they take on Woodstock in the Wasps’ nest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 85,
Black River 37
PROCTOR — Dominant first-quarter play set the tone for the Proctor boys basketball team as it picked up a 85-37 win against Black River Wednesday night.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 36-7 advantage after one and eight different guys scored in the quarter.
“We applied a lot of pressure and our guys played really hard from the start,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “They all played unselfish.”
The Phantoms continued to build their lead from there and held a 33-point advantage at the half. Four guys scored in double figures for Proctor. Logan Starling led the way with 17 points. Brennon Crossmon had 15 points, Joe Valerio had 14 and Conner McKearin added 13.
Calvin Kelley and Josh Lambert led the way for the Presidents with 14 and 13 points respectively. The Phantoms (11-2) and Black River (0-9) meet again on Tuesday, this time in Ludlow. Before then, the Presidents host West Rutland on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keene State 67, CU 53
KEENE, N.H. —While the Castleton women’s basketball team won its game against Keene State, the Castleton men fell to the Owls 67-53 Wednesday night.
Jeff Hunter opened things up with a free throw and layup to help the Owls strike first. Remy Brown put the Spartans on the board with a free throw as well. Both teams went back and forth, but neither could make a basket. A three-pointer by Keene State’s Jaylen Franklin broke a five-minute drought, while Brown matched him with his own shot from the three-point line.
Keene State, however, began to pull away. Despite clutch plays by Brown and teammates Casey Belade and Denis LeCours, the Spartans were down 17 points at the half. Castleton called a timeout with 1:20 left in the game. However, they were outscored 4-2 in those 80 seconds and the Owls ran the clock out.
Brown led Castleton in scoring with 16 points, followed by Belade with 14 points and three baskets from three-point land. Devon Beasley was the top scorer for Keene State with 14 points and four three-pointers. Diallo, Hunter and Franklin also recorded double figures with 13, 12 and 11 points respectively.
The Spartans drop to 2-17 and return to Glenbrook Saturday to host Rhode Island College at 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 54,
Keene State 36
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton women’s basketball team defeated Little East rivals Keene State 54-36 Wednesday night.
Castleton jumped out to the early advantage scoring the first four points of the game.
The Owls responded to tie the game on a Jordyn Burke lay-up, but the Spartans went on a 10-2 run to end the quarter capped off by a 3 from Emilee Bose.
Keene State went on a 5-0 run to start the second to cut the Castleton lead to three and tied the score 22-22 by halftime.
Both teams struggled from the field in the first half, shooting 36 percent. Neither team was particularly good from 3-point range as well.
The teams continued to struggle with making shots going into the third quarter. Castleton’s Brooke Raiche finally broke the ice with two successful layups. The Spartans gradually pulled away, and a 3-pointer by Bose put her team up by 10 points.
Despite low scoring from both teams, Castleton kept Keene State to zero points in the first seven minutes of the fourth. The Owls kept getting steals and opportunities, but could not hit the basket.
A three-pointer by Katie Martineau finally broke the Spartans’ run, but Raiche answered with a three-pointer of her own.
Raiche recorded 17 points and two threes for Castleton. Teammate Elise Margo scored 16 points and nine rebounds.
Burke lead Keene State in scoring with eight points.
The Spartans improve to 11-8 and return home Saturday to host Rhode Island College at 3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
CU’s Climb for Connor
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team is set for its annual Climb for Connor event in partnership with Norwich University, with the 2020 iteration of the climbing marathon slated for this Saturday.
The two universities will climb for 12 hours each at their respective facilities to more accurately reflect Connor’s legacy of being a bridge-builder and bringing people together. The Spartans will climb at the rock wall in the Spartan Athletic Complex from noon to midnight Saturday, with Norwich climbing at its own rock wall during the same timeframe.
Past versions of the event saw both schools climb for 24 consecutive hours.
Climb for Connor was established in 2015 in memory of Connor Roberts, a Norwich lacrosse player who passed away from a sudden heart attack in June 2014 following his sophomore year. Roberts’ ties to Castleton are strong, as his brother Ben played lacrosse and hockey at Castleton before graduating in 2014, and his sister Danielle was a member of the Spartan women’s hockey team. In addition, the Roberts siblings have many friends at Castleton and Norwich.
The continued goal of the collaboration is to raise money to benefit the CJR Memorial Fund, LTD, which awards high school students with scholarships to pursue higher education as well as aid youth sports programs in the St. Albans area.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the Roberts family in a ceremony following the match between Castleton and Norwich, to take place this season at Dave Wolk Stadium on Wednesday, March 25th at 7 p.m.
Over the first five years, the Climb for Connor has raised over $25,000 for the CJR Memorial Fund.
Correction
A story that ran in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly spelled the name of Rutland goaltender Maguire Baker. A correction was made to the story and can be viewed at www.rutlandherald.com/sports/local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.