Thursday was the first day that all other fall sports teams were allowed to join football for preseason sports practices and the big buzz around Rutland was the new game site for Mount St. Joseph soccer teams.
The Mounties will play all their home games at storied St. Peter’s Field for boys and girls soccer.
“It’s really neat,” MSJ boys soccer coach Josh Souza said of the team’s new digs.
“Really nice,” said girls coach Lori Patterson as she looked out on at the verdant pitch.
“I have been trying to get our games moved here to St. Peter’s for six years,” MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said.
What Elliott had been unable to do, a flood did. The recent flooding has made Abatiell Field on Meadow Street unplayable for games. The boys team did practice on Abatiell on Thursday while Patterson’s squad held their two practices at St. Peter’s Field.
Souza calls his roster numbers “right around 20” and he is awaiting a new player arriving from Haiti.
Dom Phillips and Ricky Gillam will be the goalkeeper candidates and two players from Mill River Connor McKenna and Phillips help to swell the numbers.
There will be four seniors on the MSJ boys team — McKenna, Phillips, Malcolm Whitman and Smith Remy.
While Mill River will again not field a varsity boys soccer team, there is a move afoot to bring it back in the future. Peter Roach will coach a Mill River JV squad this season with that intent.
“I told the players, ‘You are going to be part of bringing something back to this school,’” Roach said at Thursday’s MSJ practice. He will still assist Souza as much as he is able to.
A short distance away at St. Peter’s, Patterson told her players what she believes the preseason is all about: “It is just getting better than the door before.”
Last year’s starting goalkeeper Cindy Carranza has graduated so either Rutland High sophomore transfer Ivy Crowley or Lauryn Charron will be in the net.
Charron is a senior playing her first year of soccer but the soft hands she showed under the boards in basketball could serve her well in the goal.
Patterson said which one is not in the goal is likely to find themselves as a field player.
Patterson’s team has 19 players, a healthy turnout in Division IV.
Rutland High’s field hockey numbers are up and there were 30 players at Thursday’s practices with 35 or 36 expected to be the final count.
Coach Kayla Ploof credited Brandy Ellison with the raised numbers for her work as the middle school coach. All nine of Ellison’s eighth graders last year came out for varsity field hockey.
Ploof said the team will have a five-day tryout period to determine which players are on varsity and which are on the JV squad.
But she stressed to the players that they are all one team with the JV players and varsity players rooting for one another at games.
The Rutland stickers boast five seniors — Arikka Patorti, goalie Emma Cosgrove, Ryleigh Hughes, Emily Sunderland and Margo Thompson.
While the RHS field hockey numbers are up, the school’s numbers are down in girls soccer. The program had heavy graduation losses two years in a row. There were 10 turning their tassels in 2023 and 12 in 2022.
That means the numbers in the program have dipped from 58 to 40.
The team returns only two starters, Ady Kinsman and Lanza Bellomo.
The good news is that there are some talented freshmen.
There are three goalies in the system including Taylor Swett who saw some significant varsity time in the net last year.
“We saw some hard working kids,” Rutland girls coach Lori McClallen said after watching that first practice on Thursday morning at the Polo Fields.
Her team will have two scrimmages at the Polo Fields. U-32 will be in town on Aug. 25 and Fair Haven for a scrimmage on Aug. 31.
The season opener is against Spaulding at home on Sept. 2 at noon.
NOTES: Ploof attended the opening field hockey practice but will be away until Monday. She is getting married on Friday. ... Patterson’s young son Lincoln jumped in and demonstrated one of the exercises at the stations his mother set up and executed it flawlessly. ... Souza is trying to organize a home scrimmage with Enosburgh Falls. ... Proctor girls soccer coach Gary Hodder said he had 12 players at Thursday’s practice with more coming. His Phantoms open the season on Sept. 2 at home against MSJ in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase.