POULTNEY — Poultney girls basketball coach Todd Hayes remembers his first game as coach of the Blue Devils. One of his current seniors played a big role in the outcome of that game.
"Hannah Webster hit two free throws as an eighth grader to win that game for us," Hayes said.
That was the first chapter of Webster's high school career and Friday night against rival Mount St. Joseph, her, and fellow senior Marissa Holcomb, were writing one of the last chapters, on Senior Night.
MSJ spoiled the party for the Blue Devils, winning 56-37 at Capman Court.
Hayes allowed for his two seniors to get an applause from the crowd, taking a pair of timeouts late in the game just to let them have their moment.
"It means a lot. I told the girls that everyone gets excited about Senior Day, but I don't," Hayes said. "It's the beginning of the end of stuff. It's a good thing for them, but we're going to miss them."
The Mounties look to be in pretty good shape to have a home Division IV playoff game, but it never hurts to make sure that's the case by continuing to win.
Poultney scored the opening bucket of the game, but MSJ quickly took the lead and never gave it back.
A big key to that was the Mounties' ability to cause turnovers. MSJ did it early and often and forced the Blue Devils into a ton of mistakes.
"That's been our Achilles' heel all year and we have to get better at that in the offseason," said Hayes about the turnover issue.
"That's an area we're hitting every day and we're going to continue to hit in the offseason. If we get that, it will put us over the top to compete with the West Rutlands and the Proctors."
Poultney kept it fairly close for much of the first quarter, but MSJ opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter, going on an 11-0 run early in the frame.
Sophomore post player Haylee Rivers was dominant in that quarter, scoring 11 of her 23 points. The Blue Devils had no answer for Rivers on the boards as well, as she ripped down 14 rebounds for a double-double.
"(Haylee) has been coming along all year long. That's true of all of our post players," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "We keep saying that if we can use our post players, the outside game comes to fruition. We're tough down low if we use them."
Fellow post player Lauryn Charron had nine points and six rebounds, while Ellie Tracy added a couple rebounds and a block as well.
MSJ got solid production out of its guards as well. Tiana Gallipo had 11 points and Brooke Bishop had nine.
The Mounties led by as much as 20 early in the second half, but Poultney responded with an 9-0 run.
MSJ had a few of those bumps in the second half, but corrected course when it had to.
"We started to settle down a little bit and do the things we talk about in practice," Bruso said. "Poultney brought out a lot of energy tonight, which was great."
Kaitlyn DeBonis had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils. Hailey Hayes added nine, going 5-for-6 at the line, and Hannah Welch had a pair of 3s of her six points.
