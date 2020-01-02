Just when it looked like the Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball team would cruise to a solid home win Thursday night, Burr and Burton had other plans.
MSJ took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, but turnovers and offensive struggles quickly shrunk the advantage.
BBA’s Tommy Baker grabbed a uncontested offensive rebound with less than a minute to go and scored to give the Bulldogs a lead, but Keegan Chadburn answered on the other end with a dagger 3 and the Mounties inched out a 48-46 win at McDonough Gymnasium.
When the game got close, MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau preached to his team to execute their game and handle the intense pressure from the Bulldogs.
“I told them to execute and take care of the basketball,” Charbonneau said. “They got back in the game because we had too many turnovers late in the third and in the fourth.”
The Bulldogs took advantage of sloppy passing from the Mounties in the fourth and got out quick in transition to make MSJ pay.
“We didn’t score for a while and they got out in transition on us,” Charbonneau said. “We just have to take care of the ball.”
MSJ started off the game hot from deep, knocking down four 3’s in the first quarter, two from Chadburn and two from Andre Prunty. BBA kept the game close in the early minutes, but once the Mounties found their groove from long range, MSJ opened up a 10-point lead.
Prunty had 19 points to lead the Mounties, including five 3-pointers. Chadburn scored all of his points from long range, notching nine points on the night.
“Our guys are going to make shots,” Charbonneau said. “We have a couple guys who can shoot and couple more that come off the bench that can shoot. We just have to keep making shots because not many teams can guard us man-to-man.”
MSJ carried its lead into the second and looked to make separation. The Mounties used stellar play from Jake Williams on the offensive boards to key them.
BBA had no answer for Williams’ size and he had a pair of putback baskets with Bulldog fouls tacked on to open up MSJ’s lead some more.
BBA’s swarming defense responded though, as a steal and transition lay-up on the other end cut the Mounties’ advantage to just three.
Williams grabbed a few more rebounds before the half as MSJ held onto a two-point lead.
Williams had 14 rebounds in just the first half. The Bulldogs kept him in check on the boards in the second half, but that didn’t take away from his career night as he finished with 17 rebounds.
Post partner Dave Mecure had nine rebounds of his own as well.
MSJ’s post pair are both well-over 6-feet, something that not many teams thay face can boast.
“To have that much size in Division II, or Vermont in general, is very rare,” Charbonneau said. “It was difficult having them both play together at first and they’re just learning each other, but I’m glad they’re on my team.”
There wasn’t a ton of offense to begin the second half, but Prunty’s 3-point game came back into play as the quarter went on. The sophomore guard knocked down a trio of long range shots. The Mounties outscored the Bulldogs by seven in the frame.
BBA sophomore Dom DeRita impressed with his fast pace and ability to get to the basket. He led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Baker added 11.
Madox Mathews scored nine points, while forward River DeFelice scored six and was a presence on the boards.
MSJ improves to 3-3 and is back in action on Tuesday against cross-town rival Rutland (1-3) at College of Saint Joseph.
