NORTH CLARENDON — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball coach Chris Charbonneau has been looking for his team to play with heart.
Saturday afternoon against Southern Vermont League rival Mill River, that heart was beating out of their chest.
The Mounties came from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter to force overtime and pulled out a 68-60 win at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
"We want to have more heart than the other team when we play," Charbonneau said. "We have skilled guys and can play basketball. Sometimes, we get outworked for the 50-50s and we just kept talking about heart. We had to keep composure. You want or you don't."
MSJ wanted it and it showed in its play down the stretch. The Mounties used their size to take back the rebound advantage they were dominating early in the game.
MSJ whittled away at the lead until they were down just three points. With less than two minutes to play, the Mounties' Keegan Chadburn had an open look from deep and he nailed the trey to tie the score.
Both teams buckled down and the game remained knotted as overtime hit. The early minutes of the extra frame were back and forth, but MSJ eventually put the game away. Andre Prunty hit a big 3 and bench piece Chance Passmore hit a clutch corner trey of his own.
"The last four minutes of the fourth quarter and the overtime period, (MSJ) just hit shots," said Mill River coach Jack Rogers. "(Andre Prunty) had a fantastic game. (Chance) Passmore hit a corner 3 and (Keegan) Chadburn hit a couple tough ones."
Rogers thought his team made some bad decisions down the stretch and that allowed the Mounties back into the game.
"Our two glaring weaknesses are basketball IQ and temperament," Rogers said. "It's been a problem the whole season. If we correct it, we can be really good come playoff time."
MSJ controlled the boards for the majority of the first half. Mill River adjusted with fronts and weak side help in the second half, but the Mounties size couldn't be held in check for too long. Six-foot-5 center Jake Williams had 16 rebounds, lengthy guard Cole Blanchard had 12 and Dave Mercure had 10 boards.
"(Jake) Williams presents an unusual problem. We had two guys foul out just trying to work him," Rogers said. "We did a pretty good job keeping them from getting the ball in the post. A lot of it was offensive boards."
The Mounties had a one-point lead after one and got some breathing room in the second quarter with an 8-2 run.
Mill River kept the game close heading into the half and tied the game late in the third, before holding a two-point edge heading into the fourth.
A 5-0 run spurred on by Tyler Shelvey opened up the Minutemen's lead. Mill River increased the lead to nine before the Mounties made their late run.
While Mill River faltered down the stretch, Shelvey and fellow captain Aidan Botti had strong games. Botti had a team-high 22 points, while Shelvey had 21 points.
Prunty led MSJ with a game-high 23 points, including seven makes from long range. Charbonneau know how important it is for Prunty took look for his offense, especially with teams honing in on the Mounties' bigs.
"In the losing streak that we had, Andre hadn't been scoring," Charbonneau said. "We need Andre to score the ball. Andre is a pass-first point guard and he likes to get others going, but he can't do that this year."
"(Andre) Prunty shot the ball great. He has a nice handle," Rogers said. "He has great instincts and he has a super high IQ."
Williams had 19 points to go along with his 16 boards.
Mill River drops to 6-3 and travels to Rutland on Tuesday night at the College of Saint Joseph.
MSJ improves to 4-6 and snaps a three-game losing skid.
"I don't underestimate MSJ at all. I saw them play Fair Haven the other night and they were in the game," Rogers said. "I saw them have a great chance to beat Rutland. They bring a unique problem to opponents."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.