Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.