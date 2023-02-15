The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team was ahead of Proctor 28-24 when the Phantoms lost their leading scorer Isabel Greb to an ankle injury 1:08 before the half.
That gave Proctor a mammoth mountain to climb as they sat in the halftime locker room — a four-point deficit without having Greb, their leading scorer, the rest of the night.
It was too much to ask and the Mounties left McDonough Gym with a 45-30 victory.
Greb was in perceptible pain and carried off the floor by her brother Andre Greb. She left the gym to have her ankle evaluated at halftime.
Before her exit, she had 13 points.
It was a coming out party for MSJ freshman Riley Collins who led the Mounties with 12 points.
"Our freshman Riley Collins really stepped up today," MSJ coach Bill Bruso said. "And it wasn't just her offense. She dribbled the ball well and played great defense.
"She had eight points (the night before) against Twin Valley and I think it gave her confidence."
The impressive aspects of MSJ's offense was the offensive rebounding and balance.
The Mounties spread the wealth with Collins' 12 points, nine from Lauryn Charron, eight apiece via Emma Wiegers and Haylee Rivers and six by Maya Traska.
Charron and Rivers led the rebounding effort that frequently allowed the Mounties to get two or three shots per possession.
Following Greb in scoring for the Phantoms was Cadence Goodwin with seven.
The night began well enough for the Phantoms with Greb and Emma Palmer connecting on 3-point field goals to give them a 6-2 lead.
But this is where Rivers and Charron went to work. Charron scored on two putbacks and Rivers on another to give the Mounties an 8-6 lead.
But Greb, who can make things happen in a hurry, lifted the Phantoms to an 11-10 first-quarter lead by nailing another 3-pointer and then stealing the ball and driving for a layup to beat the first-quarter buzzer.
Greb had eight points with her two 3s in the quarter and Charron was productive during the eight minutes for the Mounties with four points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Traska's 3-point field goal early in the second quarter put the Mounties ahead 13-11. It was a lead they never relinquished.
It was also the beginning of a 7-0 run that gave the Mounties a 17-11 lead.
Palmer threaded a gorgeous pass to Goodwin for an inside hoop that ended the run.
But then it happened with 1:08 to play in the half. Greb went down with her injury and Proctor fans have to hope that their leading scorer will be able to return for the postseason.
The victory elevated MSJ's record to 8-11 with one game remaining at home against Poultney. It also avenged a loss at Proctor earlier in the season.
Bruso figures the Mounties will be on the road for the first playoff game even if they defeat Poultney.
"In Proctor, we kind of gave up after they got ahead. Tonight, on our home court, we wanted it," Rivers said.
She feels if the Mounties can upset Poultney it would give them a lift going into the playoffs.
"I think that would be great motivation for us," she said.
The Phantoms have their regular season finale on Friday at home against Mill River, a game that will pit cousin against cousin — Proctor's Goodwin and Mill River's Chloe Kennedy.
The Phantoms will take a 7-12 record into the game.
The Phantoms and Mounties will turn their attention to the final game on Friday and then await the release of the Division IV playoff pairings on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.