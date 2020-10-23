The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team had shown flashes of great things, but was still searching for that one game to point to where everything came together.
Search no more.
The Mounties took everything Division III Mill River gave them and gave it right back to the Minutemen in a 6-5 win at Abatiell Field Friday afternoon.
“(We) just played a full game and closed it out,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza. “They didn’t give up and they possessed the ball. They finally put on the field what we’ve been trying to instill in practice.”
The game went into halftime tied, but MSJ made sure to be the ones to grab the momentum when play resumed.
Within the first minute of the second half, junior Ethan Courcelle made a speedy run down the left flank, getting himself in space to get off a perfectly-placed floating shot that went into the upper right corner of the net.
Courcelle scored another goal four minutes later, getting down the left side again and slipping a shot under the dive of Mill River keeper Ty Dickerson.
MSJ extended its lead some more with 24:23 to play when Cristian Carranza scored.
The Minutemen are low on roster numbers, but they are high on heart, so they don’t go away easily.
Tyler Corey scored with 22 minutes left, and 10 minutes later, he added another, his fourth of the day.
Mill River continued to press for the equalizer, but it didn’t come to pass.
“(We) work hard. For 12 kids to compete at a varsity level, I don’t care if you’ve had five days or two or what,” said Minutemen coach Peter Roach. “Credit to (MSJ), they had a battle against Arlington last night and they took it to us.
“It was a back and forth game. The resiliency of the team showed again.”
That back and forth nature was fully on display in the first half.
Jeremiah Green had a nice run in the early minutes that gave MSJ the game’s first goal, but a Cameron Smith assist on a Tyler Corey goal knotted the score.
MSJ had a perfect chance to get the lead back midway through the half when Dickerson found himself way off his line, but a goal-line clearance by Devin Poczobut thwarted the chance.
With 11:59 left in the half, Corey took one of his patented powerful runs up the middle of the defense and beat MSJ keeper Peter Carlson. The goal was Corey’s 50th of his high school career.
A perfectly-placed free kick from Michael Vitagliano tied the game with 7:42 in the half, before Ryan Jones gave Mill River another lead five minutes later.
With about a minute left in the half, Vitagliano scored again.
Dickerson and Dominick Phillips made three saves apiece for Mill River, while MSJ’s Carlson made seven.
Friday was Senior Day for the Mounties and they honored Michael Vitagliano, Wolff Laurent and Jeremiah Green before the game, along with Mill River seniors Cameron Smith, Jonah Boyea and Devin Poczobut.
Mill River is 6-4 and MSJ is 2-6.
Each side awaits the playoff pairings, which will be released on Monday at noon.
